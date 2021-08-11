USS Lexington Museum Receives GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation

Multiple businesses, facilities, and attractions in Corpus Christi, TX have achieved GBAC STAR™ Facility Accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council™ (GBAC), a Division of ISSA. Corpus Christi International Airport, American Bank Center, and the Art Museum of South Texas are among the local businesses and attractions that have received the accreditation for outbreak prevention, response, and recovery. So has the USS Lexington Museum on the Bay, making it the first aircraft carrier in the world to receive this designation.

“Tourism is Corpus Christi’s second largest industry, and it is crucial that we do everything we can to ensure the safety of these visitors and our local community,” said Visit Corpus Christi President and CEO Brett Oetting. “Our hope is that by taking these additional steps, visitors will feel comfortable knowing Corpus Christi is doing everything it can to create the healthiest environment possible – whether you are staying at a hotel, dining in one of our incredible restaurants, or visiting a local attraction. We are extremely grateful to the businesses that decided to take this extra step with us and congratulate them on receiving accreditation.”

Each year, Corpus Christi welcomes nearly 11 million business and leisure travelers who contribute to the local economy. Among its top attractions that have earned GBAC STAR accreditation are the USS Lexington Museum on the Bay, nicknamed “The Blue Ghost,” an Essex-class aircraft carrier built during World War II for the United States Navy; and the American Bank Center, an entertainment complex with a capacity of 10,000 that hosts numerous conventions, trade shows, exhibitions, live performances, and sporting events for the Corpus Christi IceRays.

Local restaurants and bars in the area — Bar Under the Sun, Harrison’s Landing, House of Rock, and Rebel Toad Brewing Co. — have successfully completed the GBAC Fundamentals Course, teaching staff the proper cleaning and disinfecting principles to reduce the spread of infectious disease outbreaks, such as the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). Additionally, multiple Corpus Christi businesses and hotels have committed to and are actively pursuing GBAC STAR accreditation.

“Destinations like Corpus Christi attract visitors from around the world, and it’s great to see the entire city embracing GBAC STAR to ensure both travelers and residents feel safe,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “With the GBAC STAR seal, you can rest assured that your favorite restaurant, local airport, and nearby sports arena cleans for your health and safety.”