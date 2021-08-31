Monitoring system monitors temperature, CO2, door contacts, and more

The viewLinc Monitoring System from Vaisala features viewLinc Enterprise Server software and monitoring devices. Suitable for both light and heavy industrial facilities, as well as GxP regulated applications, it integrates a wide selection of Vaisala data loggers, transmitters, and connectivity options to monitor temperature, relative humidity, dew point temperature, CO 2 , differential pressure, door switches, and more.

The viewLinc software is backwards compatible and able to access data created with older versions of the software. It scales from one or two measurement points to thousands of monitored areas. The viewLinc Enterprise Server makes it easy to network data loggers via any combination of connectivity options, including Ethernet, Power over Ethernet, Wi-Fi, or VaiNet—Vaisala’s proprietary long-range wireless technology.

Users gain secure web-access to real-time trends and graphical overviews of all monitored locations. A learn-as-you-use interface provides guidance through tasks and functions. Tours introduce common features, saving time and leveling the software learning curve. Users can also drill down into monitored areas in a dashboard view to see data for devices over any time period and receive alerts on monitored environments through e-mail, SMS, voice calls, and alarm towers.

viewLinc has several features that ensure data integrity. These include: unmodifiable data, audit trail, system access controls, authority levels that fulfill regulatory requirements for segregation of duties, device checks that verify the origin of data, and validation alarms to guarantee the data validity.

Months of data can be retained in data logger memory, depending on the device model and sample interval. On-board power and memory in the measurement devices preserve all existing data and ensure measurement continuity during network or power outages. Data is automatically transmitted to the server once connection to the network is restored. Measurement data is then saved to a secure, tamper-proof database on the server.

With nine language versions the software can be used for multi-site and global monitoring. Global installations can be run from a single server and managed from anywhere; users see their local time.

viewLinc can be used to monitor conditions in a variety of facilities, industries, and applications, which include semiconductor manufacturing, clean rooms, data centers and equipment rooms, museums and archives, and food and beverage facilities.

As an example, in healthcare facility management, it is vital to ensure people can get the treatment they need in a safe and healthy environment. After all, changes in temperature and humidity in operating rooms can affect infection rates due to bacteria growth and compromise the functions of robotic equipment used in modern surgery. These conditions must be continuously monitored.

The team at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital used to monitor these conditions manually, which created gaps in the records when staff was not available to monitor the OR’s. They needed an all-in-one, reliable, and easy-to-use system that could keep their hospital safe and compliant with regulations. That’s where the Vaisala viewLinc Continuous Monitoring System comes in.

In this type of application, viewLinc provides a monitoring system that integrates condition sensors with user-friendly software to help the hospital get a clear picture of the environment in which their vaccines are stored, ensuring regulatory compliance and continued safety. At Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, the system addresses the numerous environmental parameters needed, including relative humidity, refrigerated temperatures, and differential pressure, as well as delivering important historical data through an easy-to-use dashboard.

Click here for more facility management news related to monitoring.