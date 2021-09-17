EPA-registered cleaner-disinfectant fights bacteria and viruses

https://facilityexecutive.com/2021/09/aegis-ves-240-cleaner-disinfectant/
09/17/2021
AEGIS VES 240 Cleaner-Disinfectant

EPA-registered cleaner-disinfectant fights bacteria and viruses

AEGIS VES 240® from AEGIS Environmental Management Inc. is a commercial cleaner-disinfectant. This two-in-one product simultaneously cleans and sanitizes in 15 seconds. This addition to the AEGIS range offers disinfection for a broad range of hard, non-food contact surfaces—as well as acting as a sanitizer for fabrics—helping to maintain cleaner treated surfaces in offices, retail, restaurants, hospitals, schools, and industrial settings.Cleaner-Disinfectant

AEGIS VES 240 is a one-step, US EPA-registered commercial cleaner-disinfectant that is effective against odor-causing and pathogenic bacteria, fungi, and viruses (e.g., HIV-1, the AIDS Virus, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C), and inhibits the growth of mold and mildew on hard surfaces. This broad-spectrum disinfectant spray provides spray on cleaning and disinfection for hard surfaces, offering demonstrated efficacy against the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. AEGIS VES 240 removes surface grease, grime, and impurities, with a simultaneous disinfectant action, as well as working as a deodorizer to help remove musty and unpleasant odors on everything from bedding to walls and floors.

AEGIS VES 240 has been evaluated according to the AOAC Germicidal Spray Products as Disinfectants test for determination of the efficacy of liquid disinfectants on hard, nonporous surfaces, and the ASTM Standard Test Method for Efficacy of Sanitizers Recommended for Inanimate, Hard, Nonporous Non-Food Contact Surfaces. For long-term protection, this product may be used to disinfect surfaces before the application of AEGIS antimicrobial surface protection technologies, such as the AEGIS Microbe Shield®, completing the AEGIS Clean–Disinfect–Protect™ System of Care to provide durable surface protection from microbial degradation for up to 90 days.

 

