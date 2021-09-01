Digital audio platform allows customization & control of music & messaging

AtlasIED, a global manufacturer of comprehensive audio solutions for commercial environments, has developed Atmosphere™, a digital audio platform that’s easier configure, install, and operate than traditional digital audio systems, but with the modularity, scalability, versatility, and quality performance to support the range of audio distribution needs of hotels, restaurants, bars, and other hospitality venues.

The Atmosphere platform comprises products with a host of technologies that enable hospitality executives, managers, and staff to customize and automate the distribution of pages, announcements, and music through an intuitive GUI; manage and control audio through personal mobile devices; and ensure intelligibility in every part of the establishment. Atmosphere understands how, when, and where to deliver audio, and does so with minimal human interaction.

Engineered to enable the utilization of touchless control, automation, and artificial intelligence, Atmosphere’s combination of digital audio processors, amplifiers, graphical user interfaces, programming software, and controls sets a new operational and performance standard for digital audio systems. The components comprising the platform have been designed to work seamlessly together, which minimizes training time and installation, configuration, and programming headaches for technology integrators, and reduces the learning curve for hospitality managers and employees.

“This product launch represents a new era for AtlasIED, signifying our commitment to the audiovisual community through a comprehensive product platform that offers unprecedented benefits to both integrators and end-users,” says John Ivey, president at AtlasIED. “The culmination of more the 480 man-months devoted to Atmosphere’s design, engineering, and execution, this platform launch, and subsequent product rollouts positions AtlasIED as a leader in the digital audio industry and creates exciting business opportunities for technology integrators.”

Atmosphere enables each authorized user to manage the system from his or her own mobile device, lending a cleaner, more hygienic approach to control.

Setup is simple: The controls of the Atmosphere digital audio processor populate automatically when a user’s mobile device scans the DSP’s (digital signal processor) QR code. Per parameters programmed initially into the system by the technology integrator, this QR code grants access to certain features; for example, allowing a manager to modify the schedule of outgoing messages throughout the entire restaurant, hotel, or bar, while staff is permitted to only adjust the music volume level in certain areas like the lobby.

Leveraging this hands-off approach to control is Atmosphere’s ambient noise compensation technology. Built into each Atmosphere DSP (two models are available) are multi-patented algorithms, which enable it to continually learn and adapt to changes in the environment. Through data collected and transmitted by an Atmosphere ambient noise sensor, the DSP comes to recognize patterns like the need to raise the volume at a bar during happy hour to compensate for high levels of ambient noise.

Unlike systems that rely on external microphones to monitor the environment, Atmosphere uses artificial intelligence to analyze and respond to the predictable behaviors of its users, such as consistent commands issued from an Atmosphere volume controller, as well as data sent from an Atmosphere ambient noise sensor to the DSP. By ensuring that the volume of music is at the right level at all times, Atmosphere can help restaurants and bars create a relaxing dining atmosphere, and engage patrons in activities such as trivia night, for example.

The audio level isn’t the only setting that Atmosphere adjusts automatically. Messages uploaded to the DSP as WAV files can be dispatched according to a pre-programmed schedule based on priority or when triggered by an Atmosphere input device, such as a volume/source/zone selector. Adding another layer of customization is a built-in Tilter Filter™, which simplifies tuning the audio for the specific room or zone with an easy-to-use feature that helps balance lows and highs.

“When a platform takes more than two years to develop and is multi-patented, you know it was built with intention,” says AtlasIED Director of Engineering and Product Management, Tom Lureman.

Products currently comprising the Atmosphere digital audio platform include two varieties of digital signal processors (6-input/4-output AZM4 and 10-input/8-output AZM8); two amplifiers (400-watt AZA404 and 800-watt AZA804); six different plug-and-play accessories, including wall-mounted audio controllers (single- and multi-zone options); remote audio inputs (RCA, Bluetooth, and XLR sources); and an ambient noise sensor. As many as 16 accessories can be daisy-chained to the AZM4 DSP and 16 to the AZM8. Plus, the entire Atmosphere lineup has been engineered to integrate with AtlasIED loudspeakers; integrators can use the preloaded EQ files in an Atmosphere DSP to tune the speakers for the specific application and environment.

AtlasIED will continue to add products to the Atmosphere lineup in strategically planned phased releases.

Click here for more facility management news related to communication.