Everbridge Control Center Platform Clarifies Security View

As facilities teams and their partners focus on both traditional, emerging, and evolving security and life safety concerns, the integration of security systems and processes continues to be an important consideration. Managing multiple systems, disparate data, and changing conditions calls for an approach that aims to create a comprehensive look into security management in facilities.

Everbridge, an enterprise software company offering applications which provide information about critical events to help with personal safety and business continuity, published a white paper, “Control Center ROI,” which describes how facility executives and other stakeholders can evaluate and present the security business case. With the goal of improving organizational strategy, operational resilience, and financial performance as the focus, the white paper’s introduction states:

The first question to answer in putting a security business case together is, “What problem are we trying to solve?”

Based on the tumultuous impact that the COVID-19 pandemic wrought on the world during 2020, it is reasonable to assume that c-suite executives now understand the need for an effective, efficient, adaptable and extensible security posture. However, security investments still need organizational and strategic alignment to be compelling enough to compete for limited business resources. Examples of business reasons that can strengthen a security business case, which are not mutually exclusive, are:

Automation for Superior Operational Resilience

Digital Transformation and Insightful Data

Enriched Duty of Care

Control Center from Everbridge is a physical security management platform that correlates events from disparate safety and security systems into a common operating picture. As part of its broad and deep expertise, Everbridge provides a comprehensive view into facility security through Control Center, including:

Real-time situational awareness

Reduce risk and increase operational resilience

Optimize spend and avoid technology lock-ins

Automate standard operational procedures and improve compliance

Protect people and prevent business operations disruption

Improve security effectiveness, efficiency, adaptability and agility

