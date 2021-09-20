Snow & Ice Management Association Recognizes Evercor FM Firm

Evercor Facility Management based in Wilkes Barre, PA has received national recognition from the Snow & Ice Management Association (SIMA) as part of the 24th Annual Snow & Ice Symposium awards program.

A full-service facility maintenance company, Evercor received its second consecutive Best Places to Work in Snow & Ice Award from SIMA. The Best Places to Work award was created in 2019 to recognize companies in the industry that are focused on being a great place to work and promote the industry as one in which people can build successful, rewarding careers. Applicants were judged on demonstrated success in training and professional development and support; company culture; managerial effectiveness; personal engagement; team dynamics; and trust in leadership.

For more than 25 years, Evercor has provided full-service, self-performed commercial snow and ice management in Pennsylvania and the Mid-Atlantic Region. The company is a self-performing snow removal contractor specializing in large, difficult, zero-tolerance properties, currently serving Commercial, Industrial, Fulfillment, Distribution, and Logistics Centers. Evercor offers a variety of services to keep facilities secure and accessible during weather events.

“SIMA is proud to present the snow & ice industry awards to deserving companies,” said SIMA CEO Martin Tirado, CAE. “The awards recognize companies that are dedicated to the snow and ice industry through safety, successful business practices, professionalism, and more.”

This is the third award that Evercor has received from SIMA. In 2019 Evercor President, Pat Kane, was named CEO of the Year. The award recipient choice is based on several categories: company growth and profitability, professionalism and leadership, community involvement, SIMA involvement, and overall advancement of the industry. Kane also has a passion for philanthropy and contributes to numerous causes, nonprofits, and other charitable organizations in the communities in which Evercor and its subsidiaries operate.