For Industry-Leading Networking, Greenbuild 2021 Means Go

Game on! With California officially reopened for business and COVID-related restrictions easing up across the board, we’re beyond excited to be hosting the green building community for an unforgettable Greenbuild Expo 2021 in San Diego, California on September 21-23.

Yes! It’s a live, in-person event this year (remember those?), full of all the inspiring presentations, groundbreaking tech demos, hands-on workshops, and real-world connection opportunities you’ve been eager to re-experience. And this year, we’ve added a few special features to rev up the engagement factor to 11.

If you’re thinking of taking a gap year and sitting this one out, you might want to think again. With the U.S. rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement and reaffirming its commitment to combatting climate change through a series of new legislative initiatives, it’s more critical than ever for industry pros to stay on top of the latest news, tech advances, and exciting ideas happening in the world of sustainability.

Not only do we have some amazing keynotes and CE-accredited education sessions planned to help keep your skills sharp and your certification current, but we’re also planning some can’t-miss networking activities, as well as a variety of entertainment events to help recharge your mind, body, and spirit while you’re with us.

Here’s a sneak peek at just a few of the new activities you can expect this year:

Morning mindfulness: Get focused and energized for the busy days while you explore the spectacular San Diego scenery and get your heart pumping. We’re organizing a guided morning run through the city’s historic Mission District.

Ideas workshops: We're retrofitting the tired old roundtable discussion with an updated and more impactful design. In these collaborative workshops, you'll be brainstorming solutions to a real-world challenge our hand-selected session leaders are currently experiencing. We practically guarantee you'll come out with new ideas and approaches that you can apply to your own business.

Happy (and helpful) hours: In addition to winding down with evening cocktails in our show floor lounge, if you download our Greenbuild mobile app, you'll be able to schedule personally relevant, one-on-one meetings with a targeted list of your fellow attendees and exhibitors. Our AI-powered algorithm will match you with the right connections to spark meaningful business opportunities – a definite upgrade from the days of standing around with a drink in your hand, hoping you luck into a valuable conversation.

Speed networking: If you're looking for an even more efficient meet-and-greet experience, we're also adding speed networking to this year's agenda. Whether you're looking for a quick intro to the latest vendor offerings or have an exciting idea you'd like to pitch to potential partners, these events will help accelerate your goals in a zero-waste setting.

Evening entertainment: From our al fresco opening party out on the San Diego Convention Center terrace to our multi-bar experience in the architecturally rich Gaslamp Quarter, you'll have a chance to reconnect with old friends, make a few new ones, and refresh your supply of brag-worthy selfies, while you're at it.

Rest assured we’re putting the highest standards for health and safety in place to make sure all our attendees feel confident that they’ll enjoy a seamless and stress-free experience. Of course, if you’re simply not able to join us in person this year, you can still take advantage of our virtual conference pass, which grants you on-demand access to a selection of our top sessions and keynotes, so you can livestream them at your convenience.

With more reasons than ever to want to break out of your year-long holding pattern and get back to the business of creating sustainable spaces, you won’t want to miss Greenbuild 2021.

Register for Greenbuild today using Facility Executive’s exclusive promo code,

GREENBUILDFREEEXPO2021

and receive a free expo hall pass.