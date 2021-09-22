GP PRO Offers No-Cost Replacements For “Devious Licks” Losses

GP PRO will provide replacement paper towel, toilet tissue, and soap dispensers at no cost to schools that have been impacted by the recent trend of students removing these items from restrooms. The thefts, dubbed “Devious Licks,” often include restroom product dispensers along with other school property, with videos of the prank widely shared on social media.

GP PRO points out that this behavior comes at a time when proper handwashing is a critical component of schools’ efforts to remain open despite the ongoing COVID pandemic.

“Schools across the country have been through so much over the past 18 months and are doing all they can to provide a safe and healthy learning environment now that students and staff are back to in-person learning. This defacing of school property, particularly property that is so important to health and hygiene, is just really the last thing they need to be dealing with,” said Julie Howard, vice president and general manager of GP PRO’s towel, skin care, and air care categories and herself a parent to elementary school-aged children.

“We want schools that have been affected by this unfortunate trend to know that we have their backs,” Howard continued. “We are ready and willing to take care of their dispenser issues so they can remain focused on educating our students during these challenging times.”

GP PRO is the commercial division of Georgia-Pacific and a leading manufacturer of advanced dispensing and innovative hygiene solutions for office, healthcare, foodservice, education, and other commercial and industrial market segments. Schools interested in receiving no-cost replacement paper towel, toilet tissue and/or soap dispensers must contact GP PRO now through September 30, 2021 via the website or at 1-866-435-5647. Full terms and limitations of the offer are available here.