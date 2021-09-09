Greenbuild International Conference & Expo Comes To San Diego

The Greenbuild International Conference & Expo is the largest annual event for green building professionals worldwide to learn and source solutions to improve resilience, sustainability, and quality of life in our buildings, cities, and communities.

Greenbuild 2021 is taking place September 21-23 in San Diego, CA, providing the opportunity for architects, designers, builders, and sustainability professionals the opportunity to connect and learn.

Presented in partnership with the U.S. Green Building Council, Greenbuild offers over 100 accredited education courses, a robust expo floor, a variety of special events, high profile keynotes, and unparalleled opportunities to advance the mission of increasing the living standard for all.

Register for Greenbuild today using Facility Executive’s exclusive promo code,

GREENBUILDFREEEXPO2021

and receive a free expo hall pass.