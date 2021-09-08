Collection of fully customizable workspace solutions

The Elle Collection from HAT Collective offers flexibility to employers and workers to choose workspace solutions that best meet their needs.

“People are happier and more productive when they are empowered to work how and where they want—whether that’s at a traditional office workplace or at home, sitting or standing, collaboratively or individually,” said Libby Ferin, vice president of marketing at HAT Collective. “The Elle Collection was designed to empower people to ‘work their way’—no matter the workplace design or requirements. Each piece in the collection is fully customizable, offering a solution for everyone.”

Designed and manufactured in Denmark, the Elle Collection offers commercial-grade workplace solutions with European flare.

Elle, an elegant, Parsons-style table, offers stability compared to other four-leg, height-adjustable models. It is available in four different surface-mounting options for a tailored design and fit, including options for enshrined and top-mounted surfaces as well as a sliding split surface. Elle ranges in height from 27″ to 46.7″, is 30″ deep, and comes in two standard widths, 60″ and 72″. The frame can accommodate 400 pounds.

Ellehaven provides the ultimate in group collaboration. It ranges in height from 28″ to 47.7″, and features three standard depths—36″, 42″, or 48″—and four standard widths—84″, 96″, 108″, and 120″. Ellehaven’s frame can accommodate up to 450 pounds.

Rounding out the collection are two static tables available in either a fixed-height sitting (29″ tall) or a fixed-height standing option (43″ tall). Both tables include two surface top options—60″ x 30″ or 72″ x 30″—for increased workplace flexibility.

Both Elle and Ellehaven’s electric lifts can be powered by either cable or battery, creating built-in flexibility that makes reconfiguration easy. At the push of a button, electric power glides Elle or Ellehaven to a preferred height at a rate of 1.5″ per second. Workers also have the option to choose Bluetooth Control for technological workspace integration. An integrated wire management tray comes standard on Elle, and is optional on Ellehaven, to hold batteries and wires in place for added organization.

All Elle Collection surfaces come in laminate or butcher block tops, while the frames come in several color options, such as white, silver, black, mocha, or clear.

