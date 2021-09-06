Handheld dispenser line for dispensing or foaming from any size container

Hydro Systems, a provider of chemical dispensing equipment, software, and services, introduced its family of RiteFlex portable dispensing products. The product range features the RiteFlex Handheld Dispenser available in single and dual flow, and the RiteFlex Foamer/Sprayer.

“Handheld dispensers offer numerous benefits, including versatility and the convenience of being ready to use without installation, training, or additional equipment,” said Matt Hayas, Global Product Manager, Hydro Systems. “For end users who don’t want the investment of a wall-mounted dispenser, or chemical suppliers who want to provide customers with convenience similar to ready-to-use products, our RiteFlex products offer the perfect solution.”

The RiteFlex Handheld Dispenser offers a portable means of accurately diluting concentrated cleaning products to fill mop buckets, sinks, auto scrubbers, tanks, and other containers. The single flow version has a 2.2 gallons per minute (GPM) flow rate while the dual flow is available in both 1.0 GPM and 3.0 GPM.

The RiteFlex Foamer/Sprayer offers a portable means of foaming and spraying chemicals—a solution to clean and sanitize large areas quickly, safely, and efficiently. This method allows chemicals to soak into crevices and other hard-to-reach areas. Foam increases surface contact time with the preferred cleaning product, leaving a more sanitary environment. This product is available with a 2.2 GPM flow rate.

RiteFlex dispensers work with any bottle or insert, and include a tether with a tube. An ergonomic tether design eliminates the need to carry a heavy chemical container and allows dispensing or foaming from any size container with any size thread.

“RiteFlex dispensers are cost-effective options that allow cleaning professionals to use chemical immediately and effectively,” added Hayas. “Especially during outbreaks and pandemics, it’s important to have easy-to-use equipment on hand, as well as foaming capabilities for added assurance that cleaning and disinfecting has been performed properly.”

