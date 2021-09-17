Join Our "Optimizing Your Security Technology Investment" Webinar

View this free video webinar and learn how to avoid potential pitfalls and capitalize on investments already in place with Physical Security Information Management (PSIM).


09/17/2021
With COVID, digitalization, changing regulations and shifting customer needs, facility executives require a new generation of operating models and systems that help mitigate risk and accelerate resolutions, and this includes facility security strategies.

But the demanding and ever evolving landscape means that finding a single technology to address these challenges is no easy task. Avoid potential pitfalls and capitalize on investments in systems already in place by applying Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) to establish a smart building technology foundation.

View this free video webinar to hear Daniel Bloodworth, Director of Emerging Technologies discuss:

  • What returns to realistically expect from a PSIM investment
  • What you need and what to look for when centralizing operations
  • Why agility is central to your future resilience
  • How PSIM can provide a platform for Critical Event Management

