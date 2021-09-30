KMC Controls, Veridify Security Partner To Make Buildings Cyber Safe

KMC Controls®, manufacturer of open, secure, and scalable Internet of Things (IoT) and building automation solutions, has announced a partnership with Veridify Security. KMC is adding DOME™ — Veridify’s SaaS cyber-physical security solution for Operational Technology (OT) networks and device-level building automation — to its product offering. DOME provides a low-cost, easy-to-implement security platform that delivers real-time authentication and data protection to the edge of a building’s network.

Today’s buildings are smarter and more connected than at any other point in history, however with this increased connectivity has come a greater risk from cyberattacks. Improving resiliency to these cyber threats now ranks as one of the top priorities for more than 70 percent of building owners and managers, according to a recent report. Veridify, with technology partners Intel and Amazon Web Services, developed DOME Building Automation to provide strong device-to-device security for new and existing building systems, complementing today’s most popular building protocols such as BACnet.

“By partnering with Veridify Security we are renewing our commitment to keep cybersecurity at the forefront of building automation innovation,” said Richard Newberry, Chief Executive Officer of KMC Controls. “We are focused on delivering the industry’s most advanced building control solutions and our partnership with Veridify, bringing their scalable device-level cybersecurity protection to our smart building customers, is a strong example of our mission.”

“We are excited to join KMC to bring the most advanced cyber solution for building automation to the market. KMC’s leading building control systems and fully integrated manufacturing are ideal for delivering a seamless cyber solution that actually protects the devices at the edge of a building’s OT network,” said Louis Parks, CEO and Chairman of Veridify Security. “Our engineering team has created a series of software libraries that are easily embedded in an OEM’s existing product line, and our DOME Sentry solution provides low-cost security solutions for currently installed systems.”

Veridify Security demonstrated the power of the DOME platform and launched its partner program for system integrators at KMC’s Genius Summit, held last week in Nashville, TN. The companies will continue to collaborate to bring the value of DOME to KMC’s System Integrator network.