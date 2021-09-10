LED Lighting To Be Installed Inside September 11 Memorial & Museum

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) is funding and implementing the installation of new LED lighting inside the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in Manhattan. The $1 million lighting improvement project includes the replacement of up to 3,000 LED lighting fixtures, improving lighting quality at the museum while reducing energy usage and costs of the LEED Gold certified building.

“The September 11 Museum and Memorial is an important place to visit to pause and pay tribute the many lives we lost that unforgettable day in 2001,” said Gil C. Quiniones, NYPA president and CEO. “I speak for everyone at the Power Authority when I say that we are humbled to support the museum with this cost and energy saving project and help in any way that we can.”

“We have long been committed to sustainability in our design and to minimizing our environmental footprint, in whatever ways we can,” said Alice M. Greenwald, President and CEO of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. “We are thrilled to partner with the New York Power Authority to ensure that we can realize our goal of converting to LED lighting throughout the facility.”

The new LED lighting at the museum will lower energy and maintenance costs for the museum while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

NYPA support for the lighting project stems from the Lower Manhattan Energy Independence Initiative, a $25 million fund established by New York State in 2006 to provide support to lower Manhattan with energy efficiency improvement projects in the area.

“We applaud the initiative by the National September 11 Memorial and Museum to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by converting to LED lighting throughout their facilities in partnership with NYPA,” said Rick Cotton, Port Authority Executive Director. “This joint effort by the Memorial and Museum and NYPA represents an important and commendable participation in responding to the climate crisis.”

Located at the World Trade Center in New York City, the September 11 Memorial & Museum tells the story of 9/11 through media, narratives, and a collection of monumental and authentic artifacts, presenting visitors with personal stories of loss, recovery, and hope.