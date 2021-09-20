Materials testing software tests properties of raw materials and electronics

NexygenPlus 4.1 multi-lingual materials testing software is the hub of the Lloyd Instruments materials testing system. The solution is suitable for testing the physical properties of raw material prior to processing, and for the development of new electronics design and functionality. It allows the operator to control and monitor all aspects of the system from a single front end, ensuring testing and data analysis for a variety of test types such as tensile, compression, peeling, tearing, creep, relaxation, and flexural tests.

Like its predecessor, the Windows-based NexygenPlus 4.1 software can hold a vast library of pre-defined test setups, all in adherence to AACC, ASTM, DIN, EN, ISO, and other international standards. Selecting from these pre-defined test setups makes the software quick and easy to operate. It also ensures that test setup information and method integrity is kept and repeated. The user can also choose to create custom multi-stage tests for more complex or unique test requirements.

Combined with the company’s advanced LS or LD Series materials testing machines, it offers a solution for the electronics industry where tests of keypads, electrodes, switches, cable, automotive electronic components, and more can be carried out in accordance with international standards.

The LS materials testing machines use high-accuracy interchangeable YLC Series load cells for tension, compression, and cycling through zero-force measurements, and they have an accuracy of ±0.5% from 1% to 100% of load cell value. The LS Series have a large working area and come in three sizes and capacities: the LS1 (up to 1 kN/225 lbf), the LS2.5 (up to 2.5 kN/562 lbf), and the LS5 (5kN/1124 lbf).

LD Series testing machines are suitable for testing applications such as plastic, rubber, wood, packaging, construction materials, metals, and automotive parts. They are designed for both routine quality control testing, automated testing, and for performing complex multi-stage testing and come in five bench mounted models: the LD5 (up to 5 kN/1124 lbf), LD10 (up to 10 kN/2248 lbf), LD30 (up to 30 kN/6744 lbf), LD50 (up to 50 kN/11240 lbf), and LD100 (up to 100 kN/22480 lbf).

New to the 4.1 version of NexygenPlus is the intuitive user interface, which resembles the Microsoft Office user interface, to give its users a familiar feeling when they enter the software the first time. Additionally, the navigation has been simplified to improve the ease of use while maintaining the original advanced functionality that characterizes the NexygenPlus software.

Entire tests can be videoed and synchronized with the stress/strain data and replayed for detailed post-test analysis. An optional security and audit trail module provide 100% traceability, and the materials testing software provides full automation capacity for automatic testing.

NexygenPlus 4.1 interacts with Excel and Word and offers its user the possibility of automatically transferring test results directly to the organizations’ own templates without user intervention. Live graphs are available during testing, SPC data is continuously monitored, and built-in export utilities assist direct connection to LIMS systems.

NexygenPlus 4.1 can be purchased as an upgrade to older NexygenPlus versions, or as part of a complete solution, including IQ/OQ and result calculation verification. Batch files used with previous versions of the materials testing software can be imported to NexygenPlus 4.1 so existing customers can seamlessly transition to the new version.

Click here for more facility management news related to materials testing.