MCI-2020 Gel Delivers Robust Corrosion Protection

Corrosion of metal reinforcement is one of the most serious threats to the durability of concrete structures. While many technologies delay and mitigate the effects of corrosion on embedded reinforcement, there are fewer options when corrosion takes place deep inside concrete.

Is such difficult-to-access corrosion beyond the reach of existing treatments? Cortec® Corporation answers that question with a resounding “no!” in the form of MCI®-2020 Gel, designed to penetrate to the heart of a structure’s corrosion problem.

MCI®-2020 Gel is an injectable corrosion inhibitor which provides a robust dose of corrosion protection directly at or near the depth of steel reinforcement in concrete. MCI®-2020 Gel utilizes the time-proven chemistry of Cortec’s Migrating Corrosion Inhibitor™ (MCI®) Technology to migrate to steel reinforcement from injection locations. Once at the reinforcing steel, MCI® molecules deposit across the metal surface to form a molecular layer which acts as a barrier to corrosive elements such as chlorides.

This technology has many advantages:

Targeted application: MCI®-2020 Gel can be applied at customizable depths to meet the needs of a structure, directly targeting problem locations and reducing time needed for migration of the inhibitor

MCI®-2020 Gel can be applied at customizable depths to meet the needs of a structure, directly targeting problem locations and reducing time needed for migration of the inhibitor Minimally invasive: Injection holes can be drilled smaller than for comparable products in many cases

Injection holes can be drilled smaller than for comparable products in many cases Economical to install and maintain: Holes can be capped for easy reapplication or sealed with repair mortar as desired

Holes can be capped for easy reapplication or sealed with repair mortar as desired Attractive safety benefits: MCI®-2020 Gel is non-flammable, non-combustible, and does not contain secondary amines or nitrites (which together can form carcinogenic nitrosamines)

There are many situations where MCI®-2020 Gel provides a welcome solution because of the difficulty of transporting corrosion inhibitors to the level of the rebar. For example, structures with inconsistent or thick concrete cover or multiple layers of reinforcing steel will require protection beyond the reach of topical treatments. Structures with sealers or tile facades present a physical barrier to the application of a surface applied corrosion inhibitor (SACI) and also need a different approach. MCI®-2020 Gel penetrates beyond these obstacles to deliver corrosion protection to the depth required.

Suggested applications where this may be needed include:

Below grade tunnels

Window lintels

Buildings with facades

Residential buildings

Structural walls and equipment bases

Parking decks, ramps, and garages

Marine structures, dams, or piers

Balconies, decks, retaining walls, and lanais

Corrosion of concrete reinforcement is an insidious problem that ultimately reveals itself in cracking and deteriorating structures. Arresting corrosion at the root level before it proceeds too far can be difficult but no longer impossible in hard-to-access locations thanks to MCI®-2020 Gel.

