MIT Tech Tracker Predicts Top 10 Tech Trends In Built Environment

Born out of an educational experience between the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Real Estate Innovation Lab (REIL) and JLL, the MIT Tech Tracker is a revolutionary new online webtool that scouts, analyzes and predicts the future of technology within the built environment. The Tech Tracker provides insight into technologies that have the potential to make the biggest impact on the development, management, and configuring of property and space.

“We wanted to break through the noise and hype to analyze the path of technologies—from when they’re a kernel of an idea in an inventor’s brain to when they’re common place in the real estate marketplace,” said Dr. Andrea Chegut, Director, MIT REIL. “The Tech Tracker does that and more by replacing gut feelings about what’s ‘hot’ with actual data and machine-learning algorithms. It takes the mystery out of change and simplifies the ever-changing world of technology within the built environment.”

Augmented reality, 5G, flying cars, plastics made from algae, Martian concrete – the Tech Tracker has thousands of profiles for users to track what’s keeping pace, cooling down, and on the rise. Users can search or view the top 25 real estate-related technologies currently gaining momentum, along with details about related technologies, when the technology was first born, and how soon it could be a mainstay of the built environment.

The Tech Tracker’s top 10 technologies identified as of September 2021 are:

5G Virtual Reality Internet of Things (IoT) Graphene Augmented Reality Photogrammetry Connected Home Aramid Fibers Exoskeleton Carbon Nanotube

“Real estate assets, investments and leases tend to have a long lifespan. With the pace of innovation, it’s critical to understand what technologies will be coming and their potential impact in the future,” said Ben Breslau, JLL’s Global Chief Research Officer. “For the first time ever, there’s a single place where we can research and understand the pipeline of technologies from inception to the market. This tool allows us to think through the implications on our ability to meet net-zero carbon targets, create dynamic hybrid workplaces and improve the resilience of our buildings. We are honored to have been a part of this unique collaboration that combines the brightest minds in academia with our forward-thinking, real-world experience.

“Closing the knowledge gap between the built environment and technology is one of JLL’s top priorities and will allow us to help our clients embrace more sustainable, healthy and innovative solutions,” added Breslau. “This is our way of helping to shape the future of real estate for a better world.”