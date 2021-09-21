OSHA Seeks Input On Whistleblower Protection Program

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will hold a virtual meeting October 13, 2021, to solicit public comments and suggestions on key issues facing OSHA’s Whistleblower Protection Program.

This is the eighth in a series of meetings on how the agency can improve the whistleblower program.

Open to the public, the meeting will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET via telephone and virtually via Microsoft Teams. The agency will provide Spanish language translation during the meeting. Those interested in joining or participating in the meeting must register in English or Spanish by October 6, 2021. There is no fee to register.

OSHA is seeking comments on:

How can OSHA deliver better whistleblower customer service?

What kind of assistance can OSHA provide to help explain the agency’s whistleblower laws to employees and employers?

What can OSHA do to ensure that workers are protected from retaliation for raising concerns related to the pandemic?

Comments must be submitted electronically at www.regulations.gov, which is the Federal eRulemaking portal and should be identified with Docket No. OSHA-2018-0005. The deadline for submitting comments is October 6, 2021. Read the Federal Register notice for details.