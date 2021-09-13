Partnership provides three-phase power solutions to rural areas

Single Phase Power Solutions (SPPS) has partnered with North Carolina Electric Cooperatives to provide proven, reliable, three-phase power solutions to rural areas where it is not available, and/or cost prohibitive to bring in. SPPS manufactures the 1-to-3 Power Source™, which features a BELLE™ Motor using Written-Pole® technology to deliver three-phase power from single-phase utility service. This approach eliminates the high fuel and maintenance costs, and the pollution of fossil-fuel-powered Gen-Sets, while delivering power quality to that of a conventional phase converter. It is far more cost effective than extending three-phase power where it is not currently available.

Available in 50 HP, 75 HP, and 100 HP configurations, the 1-to-3 Power Source is suitable for a broad range of industries and applications services by the NC Electric Cooperatives, including mining, agriculture, and commercial and industrial sites.

“Building on the successes that we’ve had with recent EV charging stations in NC through our EdgeEnergy™ division, we’re pleased to formalize this partnership with the North Carolina Electric Cooperatives,” said SPPS Sales and Marketing Manager Ben Morris. “Much of North Carolina is rural, and without access to three-phase utility service. Our technology delivers clean, stable, three-phase power from single phase utility service, allowing companies to power the three-phase motors that they need to manufacture good and services.”

How It Works

A Written-Pole single-phase motor can drive a three-phase conventional generator to produce clean, balanced voltage. The converter circuit can start multiple smaller three-phase motors. The 1-to-3 Power Source can start a single motor up to about 50% of its rating, and other smaller motors up to its output rating, thus providing flexibility and cost savings.

Because of the high load synchronizing capability of the Written-Pole® drive motor, a large flywheel can be added to improve the motor starting capacity of the three-phase generator.

Cost Effective and Ongoing Cost Savings

Extending three-phase distribution is expensive, typically between $30K to $110K per mile. Using a 1-to-3 Power Source avoids that cost. Utilities often amortize the high cost to extend distribution, charging customers monthly fees whether they use the power or not. Use of a 1-to-3 Power Source avoids these charges, which can range from $12K to $60K per year. The written-Pole Motor driving the 1-to-3 achieves a full load efficiency exceeding 88%, which can reduce energy costs by thousands of dollars each year. Since the 1-to-3 input runs at unity power factor, there is no power factor penalty, a potentially significant cost avoidance.

The 1-to-3 can replace the diesel or gas engines that are often used as the prime movers for pumps and generator sets. In addition to adding fuel, these engines require significant maintenance and upkeep such as filters, spark plugs, belts, oil changes, and more. The Written-Pole motor requires very little maintenance in comparison. Air and noise pollution are also reduced, but most importantly reliability is greatly improved with the 1-to-3.

The 1-to-3 allows weak single-phase lines to deliver strong three-phase power with excellent voltage regulation and precise 60 Hz frequency. The generator output voltage provides well-balanced three-phase power capable of starting and running large three-phase motors and power quality-sensitive electronic controls. This equipment isolates the application (and the utility) from harmonics that are harmful to sensitive loads.

Written-Pole motors start using only 1.7x their rated running current. This eliminates the excess voltage sag or “flicker” that can cause problems on distribution lines. The efficiency rating of the motor is 95.5% and the generator efficiency is 93.5%, resulting in an overall efficiency of 89% with 10% electrical isolation. With the 1-to-3 Power Source customers served by single phase lines can get high-quality power for three-phase applications. Unlike conventional phase converters, the 1-to-3 provides true, balanced, three-phase power; eliminates disruptive harmonic feedback; is a unity power factor load to the utility; and with an added flywheel, can ride through momentary power interruptions with ease.

