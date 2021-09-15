Propane Council Shares Power Generation Information
In recognizing National Preparedness Month, the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) is encouraging construction professionals to download its new resource, “The Ultimate Guide to Power Generation”. The free, downloadable resource gives construction and building professionals an in-depth look at propane’s capabilities as a resilient energy source for residential, commercial, and industrial use.
Content in The Ultimate Guide to Power Generation includes:
- Detailing the different types of propane power generation including prime, standby, towable and portable, and micro-combined heat and power (CHP).
- Educating construction professionals on how to bundle propane generators and propane appliances for more affordable protection.
- Sharing case studies of residential and commercial projects relying on propane generators and micro-CHP systems.
“If you think about the number of systems and appliances that are powered by electricity — whether in a home or commercial building — you can get a sense of the impact a power outage can have,” said Bryan Cordill, director of residential and commercial business development at PERC. “Recent vulnerabilities in our electric grid have prompted Americans to take a closer look at their energy selections and we want them to know they can rely on propane power generation for true peace of mind and security — all without sacrificing cost or environmental impact.”
Propane’s stability and portability make it the ideal backup power energy source. Available in a wide variety of capacities, there’s a model that can meet the needs of any size home, business, or commercial building. Propane can power other major energy systems, too, reducing a building’s reliance on standby power. Click here for access to download “The Ultimate Guide to Power Generation” from the PERC website.