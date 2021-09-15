Propane Council Shares Power Generation Information

In recognizing National Preparedness Month, the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) is encouraging construction professionals to download its new resource, “The Ultimate Guide to Power Generation”. The free, downloadable resource gives construction and building professionals an in-depth look at propane’s capabilities as a resilient energy source for residential, commercial, and industrial use.

Content in The Ultimate Guide to Power Generation includes:

Detailing the different types of propane power generation including prime, standby, towable and portable, and micro-combined heat and power (CHP).

Educating construction professionals on how to bundle propane generators and propane appliances for more affordable protection.

Sharing case studies of residential and commercial projects relying on propane generators and micro-CHP systems.

“If you think about the number of systems and appliances that are powered by electricity — whether in a home or commercial building — you can get a sense of the impact a power outage can have,” said Bryan Cordill, director of residential and commercial business development at PERC. “Recent vulnerabilities in our electric grid have prompted Americans to take a closer look at their energy selections and we want them to know they can rely on propane power generation for true peace of mind and security — all without sacrificing cost or environmental impact.”

Propane’s stability and portability make it the ideal backup power energy source. Available in a wide variety of capacities, there’s a model that can meet the needs of any size home, business, or commercial building. Propane can power other major energy systems, too, reducing a building’s reliance on standby power. Click here for access to download “The Ultimate Guide to Power Generation” from the PERC website.