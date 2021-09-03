Automation analytics software as part of robotics -as-a-service solution

Whiz Connect from SoftBank Robotics America (SBRA) is an enterprise-grade application and dashboard that provides actionable data analytics-based insights that help drive targeted improvements in productivity, efficiency, and Whiz autonomous vacuum sweeper effectiveness. Whiz Connect automation analytics software centralizes customer automation portfolios, empowering users to make informed decisions on their occupant experience, optimize their products, and quantify the value of robotics in their workplace.

Whiz is powered by BrainOS®, a cloud-connected AI software platform for building, deploying, and supporting commercial autonomous robots at scale. Whiz Connect delivers Whiz’s operating data as end-user insights.

Whiz Connect captures each Whiz commercial robot vacuum’s coverage and run time plus identifies and reminds users of regular maintenance needs for peak performance. Through the Whiz Connect data collection dashboard, users can manage the routes, locations, and productivity of units to improve their performance. The customer automation portfolio supports users in making more informed decisions about their spaces to optimize Whiz fleets.

“Whiz with Whiz Connect is part of the heightened, people-first standard for our surroundings in this critical time. Providing continuous data, access and collaboration is at the core of how robotics and technology can help simplify and rebuild trust in workplace wellness,” said Brady Watkins, Senior Vice President and General Manager of SBRA. “Through Whiz Connect and the power of BrainOS, our partners incorporate actionable data and intelligence into the collaborative effort of workplace safety, cleanliness.”

Whiz Connect combines telemetry from Whiz units with data analytics, machine learning, and a responsive user experience that enables users to enhance the management of their physical environment. While Whiz works, Whiz Connect automation analytics software captures its coverage and frequency, and helps determine time freed that can be invested elsewhere. Whiz Connect features SMS alerts, sent directly to the Whiz user’s phone, to notify when Whiz starts, when it finishes an autonomous route, and other messages. These alerts provide the Whiz operator freedom to work on other tasks while helping teams better manage their time and workflow.

“Whiz Connect is the first data dashboard of its kind, and comes as part of my robotics subscription,” said Kelvis Quaynor, Executive Vice President at Ganir & Co Pacific Rim Commercial Services. “Just like how people smile and seem reassured to see Whiz continuously cleaning their hotel or office, the data reporting allows me to alleviate my customers’ concerns about the health impacts of one of the biggest air filters in their space—carpet.”

Click here for more facility management news related to cleaning.