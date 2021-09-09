Reusable, one-hour fire-rated temporary containment system

STARC Systems, a manufacturer of temporary modular wall containment solutions used for occupied renovations and infection isolation, introduced FireblockWall™, a modular reusable one-hour fire-rated temporary containment system. It stops fires, keeping patients, staff, and visitors safe in healthcare environments, while exceeding ICRA Class IV (infection control), ASTM E119, and ASTM E84 requirements.

“Our customers have been requesting a one-hour fire-rated containment solution,” said Bruce Bickford, VP of Product Development at STARC Systems. “Facility managers have a tremendous responsibility during an occupied healthcare renovation project. If something goes wrong and the Joint Commission, State Inspector, or Fire Marshal investigates, it falls on the facility manager to explain every detail. STARC uses customer feedback to inform our product innovations and solve their most challenging needs. FireblockWall relieves our customers from wondering if they’re meeting the proper safety requirements.”

FireblockWall panels are durable and reusable. Installation requires minimal labor, with two laborers able to install a 10′ x 15′ corner room in 90 minutes—faster than traditional drywall, plus no taping, mudding, sanding, painting, or clean up.

A series of interconnecting perimeter tracks create the FireblockWall frame. These Telescoping components act as a frame to secure FireblockWall to pre-existing structures. Telescoping functionality and “snap-cut” perforations provide flexibility to adjust the tracks to the exact size needed, while pre-drilled mounting holes increase the speed of installation. The top and sides of the perimeter track assembly is created with the same parts. Floor tracks create the bottom portion of the perimeter track and are one-hour fire-rated with or without floor bolts.

Designed to meet NFPA 101 or IBC code, a fire-rated wall must be constructed from the floor to the deck above. FireblockWall meets the requirements of a one-hour fire-rated listed assembly when installed to spec with its perimeter tracks; specially designed panels, including pre-designed negative air panels and doors; and supporting components.

A negative air panel discharges air, keeping dangerous dust off the ground, and automatically closes the damper when temperatures exceed 165°. In addition, FireblockWall includes an air monitor panel that’s compatible with common manometers and has a 2″ rated pass through for wiring. The temporary containment system also features noise-blocking with an STC rating of 40.

“After making the switch from traditional containment methods, such as poly and sheetrock, to STARC’s FireblockWall panels, our team noticed a drastic difference in the time we spend setting up containment in the field,” said Adam Bouffard, Construction Supervisor, Hebert Construction. “Not only do these panels offer a safer, more secure work site, but they also provide us with a professional looking, durable, reusable containment solution for use on future projects.”

With FireblockWall, a one-hour fire-rated solution can be installed in four steps:

Mark a center line and mount the pre-drilled telescoping perimeter tracks. Tracks can be customized to length. Place the FireblockWall panels using a lift and drop connection (no tools required). Fill track to panel gaps with fire-rated insulation. Place track covers to finish.

Fire-rated corners, doors, and accessories are available when the project requires it, including handle sets with multiple lock options, depending on the level of security needed.

“STARC is committed to delivering value beyond our customers’ expectations while addressing long-standing containment challenges in the most sensitive of occupied healthcare environments,” said Chris Vickers, President and CEO of STARC Systems. “We set the standard for temporary modular containment with RealWall™ and LiteBarrier™, and now we’re thrilled to raise the bar again by introducing FireblockWall, the first and only reusable one-hour fire-rated solution.”

