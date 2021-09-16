Starnet Commercial Flooring 2021 Corporate Design Awards

Starnet Commercial Flooring, the world’s largest network of full-service commercial flooring contractors, has revealed the fifth of several Starnet Design Awards winners for 2021 — the Corporate Design category. Now in its 23rd year, the annual competition honors the outstanding projects completed by the membership in partnership with the architects, designers, and Starnet aligned manufacturing partners.

New this year, Starnet will announce the Gold category winners monthly, culminating with the Grand Prize Winner announcement in October 2021.

Office space design contributes to improved employee retention, recruitment, and productivity. It is not just an amortized asset, but a strategic tool used for competitive advantages by small businesses and Fortune 500 companies. Each is designed using a variety of flooring materials to address ergonomics, acoustics, indoor air quality, durability, and cleanability. As leading contract flooring experts, the Starnet Flooring Contractor Network annually performs more than $1 billion dollars in the segment throughout the United States and Canada.

Gold in Corporate

Gold in Corporate was awarded to Consolidated Flooring of Chicago for its work on the Komatsu Headquarters (shown above). As one of the world’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of earth-moving equipment, the brand needed an equally groundbreaking headquarters. Its new corporate offices in Chicago, IL celebrate the industry while adding a level of design sophistication via simple materials and neutral color palette. Flooring plays a key role in this design story by providing a continuity of colors, textures, and materials across four floors — helping guide staff and guests throughout the space.

“This is a standout corporate project,” said Design Awards Judge Andrea Hanson, AIA, WELL AP, Principal, Architect, Licensed Interior Designer, Dekker/Perich/Sabatini. “It pairs a neutral color palette with smart flooring material choices and a restrained yet elegant design aesthetic.” Fellow Judge Cecelia Baumann, Senior Interior Design Student, Savannah College of Art and Design added, “I really enjoyed the contrast between the flooring choices—blending hard and soft surfaces made sense for the brand and industry while helping to contribute to wayfinding and acoustics.”

Project Name: Komatsu HQ Relocation

Starnet Member: Consolidated Flooring of Chicago

Architect and Designer: Partners by Design

Starnet Preferred Vendors: Armstrong Flooring, Inc., J+J Flooring, MAPEI, Tarkett Johnsonite

Silver in Corporate

The Silver in Corporate was awarded to Starnet Member Diverzify for the company’s work at Jules Verne located in Southern, WI.

Project Name: Jules Verne

Starnet Member: Diverzify

Designer: Cunningham Group Architecture, Inc.

Starnet Preferred Vendors: Chapco Adhesives, MAPEI, Milliken Commercial, Tarkett, Tarkett Johnsonite, Tarkett Tandus, Tarkett Centiva

Bronze in Corporate

The Bronze in Corporate was awarded to Starnet Member M. Frank Higgins & Co., Inc. for the company’s work at their new office and warehouse location in Berlin, CT.

Project Name: Higgins Flooring

Starnet Member: M. Frank Higgins & Co., Inc.

Designer: Five Hills Design

Starnet Preferred Vendors: Amtico, ARDEX, Daltile, J+J Flooring, MAPEI, Milliken Commercial, NeverStrip Floor Coatings, Roppe, XL North Chemical Co.

Honorable Mention in Corporate

The Honorable Mention in Corporate was awarded to Starnet Member ReSource New Jersey for the company’s work at NBC Regional Sports Chicago Studio located in Chicago, IL.

Project Name: NBC Regional Sports Chicago Studio, Chicago, IL

Starnet Member: ReSource New Jersey

Designer: Jack Morton Worldwide

Starnet Preferred Vendors: ARDEX, Spray-Lock, Tarkett Tandus, Tarkett Centiva

2021 Corporate Category Judging Panel

Andrea Hanson | AIA, WELL AP, Principal, Architect, Licensed Interior Designer | Dekker/Perich/Sabatini

Alison Woolf | LEED AP Associate Principal, Design Director | Huntsman Architectural Group

Cecelia Baumann | Senior Interior Design Student | Savannah College of Art and Design, the University of Creative Careers

For more information about the 2021 Starnet Design Awards and to view all the entrants and winners, visit the Starnet Design Awards website.

