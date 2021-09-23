[VIDEO] Space-Right™ Space Planning Software – Safe Distancing Made Simple

To support workplace leaders in their return-to-office strategies, iOFFICE launched a dynamic tool to help space planners implement distancing measures: Space-Right™.

Space-Right is a powerful new space-planning feature designed to help take the guesswork out of safe distancing. This functionality works with iOFFICE's space planning software and gives facilities managers the ability to view and compare different layouts directly on their floor plans. This helps FMs understand the impacts of potential changes on every person and workspace before moving a single desk. And, it ties in with other iOFFICE functionality, so once workplace leaders choose a new layout, they can automate every move, from people to furniture and equipment. Learn more @ www.iofficecorp.com.