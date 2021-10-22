Fleet Sustainability Service helps certify vehicles as carbon neutral

Azuga, a fleet telematics company, announced the launch of its fleet sustainability service. Via a partnership with GreenPrint, Azuga customers can certify their fleet vehicles are carbon neutral. The entire process receives independent, third-party attestation and customers will receive impact reports and carbon offset certificates indicating the environmental benefit from their participation.

Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., and one of the most difficult sectors to decarbonize. Azuga’s fleet sustainability service makes it easier and cost-effective for businesses to reduce their carbon impact and demonstrate corporate responsibility. The service also helps companies improve existing sustainability initiatives and reach carbon neutrality and net-zero goals.

GreenPrint specializes in sustainability programs for carbon-intensive businesses, especially in the oil and gas, and transportation industries. GreenPrint has neutralized over 10 million metric tons of carbon from more than one million vehicles across 16 countries.

“We are excited to partner with Azuga and enable them to offer a suite of sustainability metrics to complement the rich data and insights they currently provide to their customers,” said Pete Davis, CEO of GreenPrint. “The Azuga Fleet Sustainability Program allows Azuga customers to take immediate action on climate change.”

Azuga customers can choose to add the fleet sustainability option for an additional monthly fee ranging from $5 to $7 per vehicle (certain heavy duty trucks require customized pricing). There is nothing additional a customer needs to do, and no new hardware to install. GreenPrint receives data from Azuga to calculate total emissions and then invests in carbon offsets to make the vehicles certified carbon neutral.

Azuga and Greener Miles calculates your CO2 emissions to determine your offset strategy Automatically invest in carbon offset projects on behalf of your company Carbon offset projects include forestry, landfill gas capture, alternative energy, and more. Receive certification as being a carbon neutral company and share with your stakeholders

The Azuga service is open to any Azuga customer and fleets of all sizes. Azuga intends to initially promote the program to enterprise accounts and larger SMB (small and midsize business) customers that may have greater pressures around ESG performance from investors and corporate customers.

“The cost of ignoring this issue from a supplier and consumer perspective is growing by the day,” said Ananth Rani, CEO at Azuga. “Our service is more cost-effective than anything a company could do on its own and provides them a significant competitive advantage. We’re excited to help our customers meet their sustainability goals.”

Click here for more facility management news related to Sustainability.