Delivering Disaster-Resilient Buildings

By H. Jay Enck, HDBP, BEAP, BCxP, LEED AP BD+C, LEED Fellow

From the October 2021 Issue

Significant increases in occurrences of natural and manmade disasters are being reported. The instances have broad impact, whether it be hurricanes and the remaining tropical storms causing widespread flooding, tornadoes taking vast swaths of areas and tearing them apart, or forest fires consuming 4.2 million areas of forest—including its valuable tree canopy, resulting in emissions of an estimated 112 million metric tons of carbon dioxide and significant loss of property, human life, and wildlife. These disasters cost billions of dollars annually, and people and infrastructure need resiliency.

There are many organizations focused on the issue, with varying definitions of resilience. One of the most comprehensive definitions comes from the Department of Homeland Security, which incorporates the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). FEMA defines resilience as “the ability to adapt to changing conditions and withstand and rapidly recover from disruption due to emergencies.” Thus, our national preparedness must be a shared responsibility of building resiliency.

Data from Hurricane Katrina, which hammered Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years ago, provides insight into the need for resilient building enclosures. Katrina was a $125 billion hit to the U.S. economy. Researchers at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge estimated an 80% reduction in wind damage from Katrina if more robust building codes had been adhered to and in place. In addition, on projects where building enclosure failures have led to complete removal of the building enclosure, the experience at my firm CxGBS (Commissioning & Green Building Solutions, Inc.) has been that the replacement cost is generally 150% of the original construction cost—which would have more than paid for the development of a more resilient building. Each project provides lessons learned, which can apply to future projects.

For instance, Katrina’s destruction of public safety buildings in Biloxi, MS caused communication loss between local emergency personnel and the facilities to store human remains. CxGBS was selected to help with the replacement of these public safety buildings. The disaster lessons were captured in the rebuilding process using the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) Building Commissioning Process to define the Owner’s Project Requirements (OPR) in pre-design—building commissioning (Cx) is the professional practice that ensures buildings are delivered according to the OPR. The project called for the design, construction, and operation of a Communication Center, Crime Lab, Morgue, Bureau of Investigation, and Highway Patrol public safety building. In addition to FEMA criteria for various levels of resilience, the ASHRAE Process helped balance the cost, and identify infrastructure requirements needed to support public safety activities before, during, and after hurricanes.