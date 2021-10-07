EcoWorx Achieves Cradle To Cradle Certified Silver

Shaw Industries Group’s EcoWorx® carpet tile has achieved Cradle to Cradle Certified Silver under the new, more rigorous version 4.0 standard. The product is among the first in the world to do so, including being the first in the built environment globally and the first of any product made in the U.S.

“The Cradle to Cradle Certified® Product Standard Version 4.0 is the most ambitious and actionable standard yet for designing and making products today that enable a healthy, equitable and sustainable future,” states Christina Raab, vice president of strategy and development and incoming CEO for the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute. “Cradle to Cradle Certified® Version 4.0 reflects significant advancements in knowledge and understanding of what it takes to make products with a positive impact. Shaw’s achievement is indicative of how manufacturers can create products made for tomorrow.”

Shaw launched its pioneering, sustainable EcoWorx® carpet tile in 1999. The company’s flagship product – sold via Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, and Shaw Contract brands – was the first flooring product to achieve Cradle to Cradle Certification and was one of the first products of any kind to achieve the certification. Today, almost 90 percent of the products Shaw manufactures are Cradle to Cradle Certified®, and the company recently released its first Cradle to Cradle Certified® Gold collection (Patcraft Reverse™). With a longtime commitment to Cradle to Cradle® design which focuses on material health, product circularity, clean air and climate protection, water and soil stewardship and social fairness, this achievement highlights Shaw’s continued efforts to design products for people and the planet.

“We are committed to helping create a better future and a better world, a world in which we collectively value and invest in the health & wellbeing and the success of all people and our planet,” shared Vice President of Global Sustainability Kellie Ballew. “Cradle to Cradle® design philosophies and the Cradle to Cradle Certified® Products Program provide us with a multi-faceted framework and third-party validation of our efforts as we seek to sustain[HUMAN]ability®. Twenty years after beginning this journey, we remain committed to continuously evaluating and improving our design and operational processes and meeting increased levels of expectations like the Version 4.0 standard. I couldn’t be prouder of this monumental achievement.”

Cradle to Cradle Certified Version 4.0 features new and enhanced requirements in all performance categories, including:

Improved alignment of Material Health requirements with leading chemical regulations and other standards, including a new Restricted Substances List.

New frameworks for Product Circularity and Social Fairness that define global best practices.

More rigorous requirements in Clean Air & Climate Protection to promote urgent action to address climate change.

Expanded requirements in Water & Soil Stewardship to ensure clean water and healthy soils are available to people and all other organisms.