Furniture Reuse Feature: Rerouting Furniture From Landfill

The Challenge. With planned renovations at General Motors’ Technical Center in Warren; the Proving Ground in Milford; and Global Headquarters in Detroit, GM required a turnkey solution provider that would expedite the decommissioning process at several locations simultaneously.

This required the coordination with multiple stakeholders on project sites, while identifying and facilitating suitable beneficiary partners for workplace office assets that wouldn’t be resold.

“This is a project that we have a lot of passion around,” said Candice Messing, program manager, General Motors. “This is an awesome opportunity for us to make sure that we are not only benefitting the Tech Center but we’re also benefitting General Motors and strengthening the outside communities in which we operate.”

The Solution. Green Standards managed the entire process, including the dismantling, removal, and relocation of each item, and coordinating between the movers, buyers, local non-profits, and specialized recyclers. The company also provided documentation and in-depth environmental and social impact reporting to help GM capture and review the outcome of the sustainable office decommissioning projects.

The Results. Through the Green Standards program, General Motors kept 5,999 tons of surplus office furniture and equipment in use, with a landfill diversion rate of 99.9% across all project phases. To date, Green Standards has facilitated in-kind donations worth $911,920 to 89 non-profits and charitable organizations in Michigan.

With more projects ongoing with General Motors, Green Standards expect to reach and surpass its cumulative goal of $1,000,000 worth of in-kind donations to 100 non-profit beneficiaries in the coming weeks and months.

Johnathon Matthews, Principal, Cody Academy of Public Leadership, said, “General Motors and Green Standards have partnered with us to look at spaces on the campus that can be re-visualized and to see that it has a better purpose to serve the needs of our students today. In many cases, because of budget constraints we’re not able to do those beautification projects and when we are able to get these types of support systems, they fill in the gap that many times is never met.”

Learn more about General Motors’ sustainability programs here. Find out more about Green Standards at www.greenstandardsltd.com.