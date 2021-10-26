Growth In Zero Energy Buildings

“In the United States, where buildings are responsible for nearly 30% of the nation’s carbon emissions, zero energy buildings will continue to play an important role as we transition to a low-carbon economy,” said Ralph DiNola, CEO of NBI. “Because so many of the zero energy buildings we are tracking run entirely on electricity and include on-site renewable energy generation, they are proving to be a cost-effective way to reduce carbon emissions, achieve deep energy savings, and improve the indoor air quality of homes and commercial buildings.”

Key Findings & Trends From NBI Report

States with climate action goals lead the market.

Projects span all climate zones and nearly every state and province. While they are concentrated in California and the Northeastern U.S., zero energy buildings outside these dominant regions grew by more than 20% over the last two years. The states with the most growth in zero energy projects over the last two years are California, Oregon, New York and Massachusetts—not surprising given the ambitious climate action goals set by state and local governments in these places.

Both public and private sectors see strong growth.

Publicly and privately owned buildings continue to grow at a similar pace. Despite owning less real estate than private building owners, publicly owned government offices, libraries, schools, and universities make up a significant portion of NBI’s “2020 Getting to Zero Buildings List”. In the private sector, several large companies, including IKEA, Walmart, Google, Apple, and Amazon, have completed zero energy projects. Many of these corporations have already set or have committed to setting science-based emissions reduction targets.

Meeting zero energy goals is more attainable than ever.

It was found that 20% of the buildings on NBI’s “Getting to Zero Buildings List” are “verified—the largest percentage to date–signaling designers are getting better at meeting zero energy project goals. Verified buildings have a median energy use intensity (EUI) of 20 kBtu per square foot per year and consume about half the energy of comparable buildings. The remaining energy demand is met with renewable resources.

About NBI’s Getting To Zero Buildings List

NBI’s Getting to Zero Buildings List is a comprehensive record of zero energy and ultra-low-energy buildings in North America. It allows building owners, designers, and builders to receive recognition for their zero energy or ultra-low-energy buildings while helping raise awareness about zero energy buildings.

Submitting a project is open to anyone and these can be submitted to the Getting to Zero Database by reporting energy use intensity (EUI) and renewable production intensity (RPI) numbers. Once approved to the database, users can find project details—such as location, building size and building type using an interactive search and sort tool.

Global Look For Zero Energy

NBI and zero energy building efforts expanded its global reach in this past April when the Institute signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD). This formalized the two organizations’ relationship, and defines how the they will collaborate.

“This partnership creates an important alliance to advance our regional and global collaborative efforts,” said Bill Sisson, WBCSD Executive Director, North America, overseeing WBCSD’s global work on the built environment. “We will jointly accelerate meaningful progress on making buildings part of the climate solution by engaging all stakeholders in the value chain.”