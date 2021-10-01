Healthy Schools, Healthy Students Go Hand In Hand

The importance of handwashing to health has never been more apparent than it is right now. SC Johnson Professional’s 2021/2022 Happy Hands dispenser design contest encourages K-12 students to use their creativity to design a custom soap/sanitizer dispenser to promote the importance of handwashing and sanitizing at school. Schools can register for SC the contest through November 30, 2021.

“Learning about the importance of having clean hands is essential in school settings,” said Mike Flagg, head of SC Johnson Professional’s North American business. “Each year, we use Happy Hands as a way to educate students about handwashing habits and reducing the spread of germs in a lighthearted and artistic way.”

The Happy Hands dispenser design contest is open to all K-12 public or private school institutions in the 50 United States and the District of Columbia. Each student may submit one dispenser design.

There are two categories for the contest: elementary (grades K-5) and middle/high school (grades 6-12). Submissions will be evaluated for visual appeal, overall hand hygiene design, creativity, and unique design elements.

The “draw-dropping” designs must be submitted via mail and postmarked by November 30, 2021. Finalists in each category will be announced on February 1, 2022, and the public can then vote for their favorite designs. Voting closes on February 28, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. E.T. Click here for official contest rules.

The grand prize winner announcement will be made in April 2022. The design with the most votes in each category will receive the top prize, which includes $1,000 for the two grand prize winners’ school, a $300 gift card for each student, and up to 1,000 manual soap/sanitizer dispensers featuring their winning design.

After registering for the contest, schools will receive all coloring templates and access to free hand washing educational materials for their students.