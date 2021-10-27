High School Saves Energy With LED Lighting Retrofit

Finding The Right Fit

To achieve the same aesthetic and lighting performance in all buildings, the district looked to replace older fluorescent lamps, and reduce installation time. The district’s facility managers were drawn to LLLCs after learning about their savings potential and local utility incentives. With embedded sensors in each LED fixture, LLLCs offer innovative controls strategies that provide maximum energy savings, easy installation and maintenance and flexibility in space utilization.

Wanting to test out the system’s capabilities, the school district worked with Washington’s Pacific Lamp & Supply Company to install a sample of several fixtures with LLLCs in their maintenance offices. Over a six-month period, school leaders and staff used the system and gave feedback. With both simplicity and ease of installation as high priorities, the team landed on the LG Sensor Connect LLLCs with out-of-the-box wireless programming capabilities.

“We have received nothing but positive feedback,” said Enumclaw School District Facilities Manager Peter French. “Some of the spaces with the new fixtures are offices like counseling centers, for example, where we are able to tune the light level to what they want. Most are choosing less light, resulting in even more savings.”