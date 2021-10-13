How Technology Drives Facility Front Line Staff Attraction And Retention

Join us for this free webinar tomorrow, October 14, and you'll learn about using technology to attract, engage, and retain employees.


https://facilityexecutive.com/2021/10/how-technology-drives-facility-front-line-staff-attraction-and-retention/
Join us for this free webinar tomorrow, October 14, and you'll learn about using technology to attract, engage, and retain employees.
10/13/2021
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Tomorrow: How Technology Drives Facility Front Line Staff Attraction, Retention Webinar

Join us for this free webinar tomorrow, October 14, and you'll learn about using technology to attract, engage, and retain employees.

How Technology Drives Facility Front Line Staff Attraction And Retention

employees
Date: Thursday, October 14, 2021
Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EST

The Great Resignation, workforce retirement, and changes in local minimum wages have complicated the employee landscape. In a recent partner survey, we found 39% of site and facility managers are having issues with attracting and retaining employees. Plus, the cost of hiring a new minimum wage employee is roughly $4,650, which can add up quickly if your entire workforce turns over every year.

REGISTER NOW!

Register for this free webinar that takes place on October 14th and you’ll learn about:

  • Using technology to attract, engage and retain employees
  • Improving the lives of your employees by distributing mobile devices
  • Building workforce confidence by increasing technology literacy
  • The power of training in short, online sessions and in multiple languages
  • Leveraging software and auto translations for improved communication
  • Empowering frontline staff with job descriptions and clearly defined daily tasks

Can’t make the live webinar?
Register today and you’ll receive a link to the archived recording once the session is over.

A Certificate of Attendance will be provided for continuing education credits.

Presented by

Suggested Links:

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay Connected

1,962FansLike
665FollowersFollow
40,000FollowersFollow
9,463FollowersFollow
656SubscribersSubscribe
© FacilityExecutive.com
MORE STORIES
Electrical Shock Prevention

Electrical Shock Prevention Needs A Jolt Of Change

Hybrid Work

The Future Of Work Is Hybrid: Are Organizations Prepared?

Flood Eliminator

AGF Auxiliary Drain Flood Eliminator