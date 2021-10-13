How Technology Drives Facility Front Line Staff Attraction And Retention
Date: Thursday, October 14, 2021
Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EST
The Great Resignation, workforce retirement, and changes in local minimum wages have complicated the employee landscape. In a recent partner survey, we found 39% of site and facility managers are having issues with attracting and retaining employees. Plus, the cost of hiring a new minimum wage employee is roughly $4,650, which can add up quickly if your entire workforce turns over every year.
- Using technology to attract, engage and retain employees
- Improving the lives of your employees by distributing mobile devices
- Building workforce confidence by increasing technology literacy
- The power of training in short, online sessions and in multiple languages
- Leveraging software and auto translations for improved communication
- Empowering frontline staff with job descriptions and clearly defined daily tasks
