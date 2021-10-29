IFMA Announces FM Framework Training, And 2021 Awards Of Excellence

On October 26, IFMA announced the launch of its expanded Facility Management Training and Development Framework (FM Framework). With this move, IFMA has created a single source for interdisciplinary knowledge- and skill-building by partnering with eight well-respected and influential organizations in the built environment industry.

The FM Framework provides industry-leading training from IFMA’s partner organizations that is relevant to all built environment practices. Facility management (FM) professionals now have direct access to top training solutions in disciplines that fall under the umbrella of FM responsibility, including cleaning operations, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, security, building repairs, IT, and more.

In conjunction with IFMA’s ANSI-accredited credential programs and professional development courses, the new framework provides a unified training program that covers the entire life cycle of the built environment. The brainchild of 2018-19 IFMA Board Chair Graham Tier, CFM, FMP, MRICS, the 2019 FM Framework provided guidance on specialized skillsets. It classified specific roles, mapped the skills needed in facility management and recommended professional development options from a network of associations.

“IFMA has been building bridges across disciplines for years, partnering with associations that have training for FMs and cross-promoting our educational resources,” said IFMA President and CEO Don Gilpin. “The updated FM Framework goes a step further, directing professionals to a specific course or program offered by the industry’s recognized authority in a desired specialty area. Whether you need to dive into a skillset, oversee a specific function within the facility portfolio or meet a particular organizational goal, the framework takes the onus of finding the training off the FM.”

IFMA is relaunching the FM Framework with the following partners:

International Sanitation Standards Association (ISSA)

OSCRE International

American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE)

Audio Visual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA)

Business & Institutional Furniture Manufacturers Association (BIFMA)

Circular Economy Institute (CEI)

National Environmental Balancing Bureau (NEBB)

Northwest Energy Efficiency Council (NEEC)

IFMA members who purchase the specified training from a framework partner will receive that organization’s member rate. Reciprocally, framework partner members receive special pricing on IFMA’s included courses.

“FMs have to ensure their team can perform all of the necessary roles and collaborate effectively with other departments. That takes an understanding of diverse job functions that goes beyond rudimentary knowledge,” added Gilpin. “Upskilling in a range of specialty areas will help FMs adapt to a new work environment, bringing a higher level of excellence to their organizations and themselves.”

IFMA members should visit ifma.org/professional-development/fm-framework to view the FM Framework.

At IFMA World Workplace, 2021 Awards of Excellence Winners and Other Honorees Recognized

IFMA announced the recipients of the 2021 Awards of Excellence this week at its World Workplace® Conference and Expo in Kissimmee, FL. IFMA’s annual awards honor the stand-out achievements of association members, chapters, and councils, as well as corporate and industry partners.

On October 28, the closing day of World Workplace, winners were recognized in 17 categories in a limited-contact presentation as part of IFMA’s in-person event health and safety protocols. Past IFMA Board Chair (2009-10) Thomas L. Mitchell, Jr., CFM, IFMA Fellow emceed the award ceremony, with current IFMA Board Chair (2021-22) Peter Ankerstjerne, MBA, COP, IFMA Fellow congratulating recipients on stage.

“Taking this opportunity to spotlight excellence in no way diminishes the enormity of our world’s ongoing struggles. In fact, it’s necessary. To be uplifted by stories of creativity and triumph, bravery and compassion, effort and enterprise is vital to reviving the human spirit,” said Mitchell. “What our industry, and our association, have seen throughout the pandemic are amazing examples of innovation, resourcefulness, new ways of thinking and a renewed passion for ingenuity.”

Awards of Excellence nominees were scored individually across a variety of category-specific criteria by judging panels comprised of industry experts.

“Every one of our nominees set out to accomplish something worthwhile in a year fraught with challenge. They had the determination to realize an idea, reach a goal, or solve a problem for the benefit of others. Passion drove them; and skill and talent rewarded them with success. Today, we honor those triumphs,” said Ankerstjerne.

IFMA’s 2021 Awards of Excellence Recipients

Distinguished Author Award: Article

Carolyn McGary

Co-director, FM Pipeline Team Inc.

“Cultivating Next-Gen FM”

Distinguished Author Award: Web-based/Social Media

Wayne Whitzell

DFS Green

“What FMs Need to Know About COVID-19: Lessons From the Front Lines in the War Against Coronavirus”

Distinguished Author Award: Book or Instructional Materials

SONARE – The Environmental Acoustics Magazine

Sabina Moeller, Editor

Council Award of Excellence for Programs and Professional Development : Public Sector Council of IFMA

Chapter Award of Excellence in Professional Development : Denver Chapter of IFMA

Council Award of Excellence in Communications : Legal Industry Council of IFMA

Chapter Award of Excellence in Web Communications : New York City Chapter of IFMA

Chapter Award of Excellence in Government Affairs : Hong Kong Chapter of IFMA

Emerging Professional Award: Neelofer Khan Noha Global Services Pvt. Ltd.

Associate Member Award: Mindy Williams-McElearney Turner & Townsend

Facility Management Innovation Award : FM Pipeline Team – Facilithon Program

George Graves Award for Facility Management Achievement : IBM Global Real Estate

The Sheila Sheridan Award for Sustainable Facility Operations and Management : Ayala Property Management Corp.

Distinguished Educator Award : Christian Pellecchia

Distinguished Member Award : Kathryn Lopez, CFM

Council of the Year: Legal Industry Council of IFMA

Chapter of the Year : New York City Chapter of IFMA

IFMA Foundation 2021 Trustees Awards

Through its Global Workforce Initiative (GWI), the IFMA Foundation helps ensure that the future workforce is well prepared to manage the world’s facilities. As part of the award ceremony, the Foundation presented its annual Trustees’ Awards to individuals and groups making a difference to students, professionals and local communities through inspired projects and programs.

GWI Visionary Award: Jones Lang LaSalle

GWI Distinguished Partner Award : Hot Bread Kitchen, New York City

GWI Distinguished Partner Award: New York City Chapter of IFMA

Distinguished Leadership Award : Michael Schley, IFMA Fellow

IgniteFM! Student Competition

Sponsored by FM:Systems, the 2021 IgniteFM! Student Competition was won by the Orange Team, including Ph.D. student Mahnaz Ensafi of Virginia Tech; master’s degree student Priyanka Kathiresan of Pratt Institute; bachelor’s degree student Shyann LaFay of Ferris State; and master’s degree student Dan Nguyen of Georgia Tech. Michael Schley presented the team with a US$1,000 prize

Workplace Strategy and Leadership Program Class 1 Graduates

The first class of graduates from IFMA’s Workplace Evolutionaries’ Workplace Strategy and Leadership Program were also recognized. Taught by workplace management pioneers Andrew Mawson and Chris Hood, as well as Arnold Levin, it is the world’s first workplace strategy curriculum and the first Certificate of Completion program for workplace strategy and leadership in the facility management industry.

Cynthia Milota, FMP

Alice Hogueisson, CFM, SFP

Rebecca Rice

Kate North

Pat Turnbull, MA, LEED AP, IFMA Fellow

DeeAnna Wohlgamuth

Ellie Moody

Melodee Wagen, MCR

Laura Chovelon

Todd Bickel

Jomal McNeal

Wayne Collins, CFM, RPA, FMA

