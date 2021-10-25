Level Up Against Power Outages

The first step toward keeping your facility operational at all times is determining the level of power loss response vital for your specific operation, in each specific facility. Do you need constant power at all times for a few critical systems? Or does your facility absolutely, 100% need to operate all of time, no matter the weather, time of day, or other situation? Where you fall on this continuum of needs will inform which of these steps you should take to protect the operability of your facilities. We’ve narrowed this range into three levels to simplify the solutions.

In Level 1, you would only need to provide stand-alone temporary power to the critical systems in the facility. In this case, you might select an uninterruptible power source (UPS). The UPS would provide a short duration (a few hours) of backup power for server data storage, or other critical needs. This amount of time would allow for the controlled shutdown of systems or equipment to mitigate data loss or equipment damage.

This type of solution is well-suited for security or telecom equipment and allows for facility management to be notified of these events as they happen.

In Level 2, you might need more than a UPS-type system alone to ensure continued operation. In this case, we would suggest a combination of a UPS and a Generator Tap Box. This allows for the connection of a temporary generator in the case of a prolonged outage—like an electric line being severed or an inclement weather event. This provides an economical solution for emergency power without incurring additional equipment and maintenance costs of a larger system.

This kind of solution would work well for facilities where service can be restored within a few hours—hotels, office buildings, or schools, for example.

Level 3 would require the highest level of assurance that power will continue to flow to your facility. In these cases, combining a UPS with an automatic transfer switch (ATS) and a generator would not only guarantee a consistent source of power, but would also provide peace of mind due to having a period of time available to address the situation.

This solution maintains every required system at the facility and also alerts facility management of a power event in progress. It also features the added benefit of automatic functionality during off-hours, or if facility managers are not on-site. This type of system automatically senses when there is a power outage and nearly seamlessly sends power generated on site to the facility for continued operation. When the generator power is no longer needed when the utility power service has been restored to your facility, it automatically senses the change and switches back.

These systems are best-suited for mission-critical operations like hospitals, data centers, military installations, or manufacturing facilities producing vital components and items.