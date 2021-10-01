LifeSafety Power joins the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program

LifeSafety Power®, an ASSA ABLOY company and manufacturer of intelligent power management systems for physical security and access control, announced that it has received LenelS2 factory certification and joined the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP).

LifeSafety Power’s NetLink™ NL4 and NLX Network Communication Modules interface with OnGuard® access control software versions 8.0 and 7.6 to provide advanced power management for enterprise access control systems. NetLink adds proactive monitoring and management capabilities to LifeSafety Power’s power systems, interfaces directly to the OnGuard platform, and is engineered to handle applications which require network-management. Leveraging this new interface, all power system alerts are now viewable in the OnGuard software.

“LifeSafety Power has completed required factory testing at LenelS2 to validate the functionality of its interface to the OnGuard system. This interface to the OnGuard system allows users to add powerful remote monitoring capabilities to LifeSafety Power’s access control power systems through an intuitive web browser interface,” said John Marchioli, OAAP Product Management, LenelS2. “We look forward to their continued involvement in the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program.”

“The ability to receive alerts and notifications on all power-connected systems through the OnGuard system brings greater intelligence to access control solutions,” said John Olliver, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for LifeSafety Power. “For the end-user and systems integrators, managed power improves the ability to preemptively assess power status for greater reliability and uptime.”

NetLink NL4 is a four data port network module that communicates and controls power status over a local or wide area network. Typical data gathered and reported includes operational fault status, power supply output voltage, battery charging volt-age, battery charging current, and fire alarm input status. NetLink NLX is an eight data port network module that communicates and controls power status over a local or wide area network. NLX also features an RS485 port to allow monitoring of up to 16 additional local or remote LSP devices through Distributed Power Monitoring. Both are part of LifeSafety Power’s Flex-Power® modular power management system for security and life safety applications.

