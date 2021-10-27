Mesa’s Impact Report quantifies energy savings in a space

Last fall, Sidewalk Labs introduced Mesa, a kit that uses real-time data and automation to optimize energy efficiency in commercial spaces, specifically Class B and C buildings. Since its launch, Mesa has helped developers reduce energy waste to save money—and the planet.Mesa now has a new feature that will help building owners and operators see how much they are saving: Mesa’s Impact Report.

Building on Mesa’s existing dashboard tools, Mesa’s Impact Report makes understanding energy savings in a space easier through quantifiable metrics. In addition to proving the positive effects of sustainability efforts on a building’s bottom line, this new addition also supports ESG (environmental, social, and governance reporting).

These savings will be reflected in three report categories: cost savings, energy savings, and occupant comfort.

Customers will also be able to see which days were most energy efficient, as well as those that were most energy intensive, giving insight into further changes that can be made to optimize energy use.

Initially, the Impact Report will include two elements of the energy savings report, available to customers now, and new metrics will be added to these reports in the near future.

Energy Savings Reports

HVAC Runtime. Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC) are responsible for up to 40% of energy consumption in commercial buildings. Because they can never be shut off entirely, they are often a reason for costly electricity bills. Since Mesa regulates the temperature of a space based on factors like occupancy levels, outdoor temperatures, and occupant comfort levels, it can cause the time that the HVAC system is on to decrease, significantly lowering energy bills.

Customers will now be able to see how much less time their HVAC system ran with Mesa installed. They’ll also see how Mesa monitored and made adjustments to the HVAC system without any action from them.

Outlet Energy. Most office equipment, like computers, monitors, TVs, conference room tech, and more, have a sleep mode. While sleep mode uses less electricity than when the device is “on,” it’s still using electricity. This equipment steadily drains electricity and covertly adds to monthly bills.

Mesa’s suite of sensors and connected devices includes smart plugs, allowing Mesa to automatically turn this equipment on or off, preventing things like conference room monitors staying on overnight. Now, these automated actions will be clearly quantified with a percentage through the Outlet Energy metric.

Cost Savings Reports

Modeled Cost Savings. This metric will show how much money would have been spent on electricity, compared to the space before the Mesa system was installed.

Occupant Comfort Report

Employee Comfort Report. Every Mesa kit comes with Thermal-Comfort Survey Buttons that allow occupants in a space to share feedback on how comfortable they are with the temperature (e.g., too hot, too cold, or just right). Soon, the Impact Report will aggregate the results of this feedback, in addition to where these comfort levels were reported. For example, knowing most people reported that Conference Room A was too hot, but Conference Room B was too cold, reveals trends that can help with energy optimization.

The path to a more sustainable, greener future can be challenging for Class B and C commercial buildings. Budget constraints, lack of advanced building management systems, and the complex installation process for energy efficiency upgrades can all be blockers that prevent these types of buildings from achieving sustainability goals. Mesa removes these blockers by providing a cost-efficient solution for automating energy use, and the ease of self-installation only adds to its benefits for these buildings. Every Mesa kit comes with clearly labeled devices and an installation guide based on individual floorplans—plus a dedicated support team. The system is compatible with any space that uses a thermostat to directly control heating or cooling, and it connects via existing Wi-Fi networks.

Mesa energy sensors gather non-personal information about an office environment, such as interior temperature and occupancy—to preserve privacy, there are no cameras and occupancy data is limited by default to whether a space is occupied or empty, rather than occupancy counts. The automated system then manages heating and cooling, turns off unused power outlets, and sends timely maintenance alerts to building operators with the goal of reducing energy waste. The system can even improve ventilation if spaces need fresh air.

Justifying the expense of energy efficiency upgrades, no matter how large or small the cost, can also be a deterrent for energy efficiency upgrades in Class B and C buildings. The addition of the Impact Report clearly connects energy reduction with lowered energy bills, further validating a building owner, manager, or operator’s decision to use Mesa, which can pay for itself in just two years of energy savings.

