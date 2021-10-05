Key control solution upgraded with new Gen3 CPU

Morse Watchmans, a provider of key control and asset management systems, exhibited their latest key control and management solutions at this year’s GSX show. The company’s flagship KeyWatcher Touch was displayed with a new Generation 3 CPU that provides improved performance, faster user interface, and improved synchronization times. The new Gen3 CPU upgrade is also available to current KeyWatcher Touch users for enhancement of installed systems.

Morse Watchmans’ KeyWatcher Touch key management system features a 7″ touchscreen with an easy-to-use interface and patented SmartKey system with KeyAnywhere technology, making it simple to withdraw and return a key securely to any key cabinet in an enterprise. The solution offers the convenience of scheduled PDF reports that are e-mailed to authorized recipients. E-mail delivery of customized or standard reports can be scheduled for any specific time or frequency and they can be accessed using the Morse Watchmans smartphone app. System administrators have access to view or run reports as needed. The system also enables security management to notify a user via e-mail when a key becomes overdue.

The new KeyWatcher Gen3 CPU further improves performance and increases user interface and sync times on new and existing models, effectively allowing more KeyWatcher Touch systems to be connected for added scalability. Additional features include 64GB of on-board data back-up, full Windows® 10 OS with built-in functionality for Morse Watchmans remote technical support, full support for gigabit networks, and cable connections now possible up to 100′.

Morse Watchmans’ line-up also includes KeyWatcher Fleet specifically for fleet management applications, KeyWatcher Illuminated, KeyBank Key Control System for large quantities of keys, KeyWatcher Mobile App, KeyPro Software, KeyRings, AssetWatcher for small valuables and devices, and the PowerCheck Guard Tour System and TourPro Data Sorting Software.

Click here for more facility management news related to access control.