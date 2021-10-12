Security solution helps detect and investigate incidents involving sensitive data

Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor, announced the release of Netwrix Auditor X. An important milestone in the product’s 15-year history, the new version is dedicated to helping organizations around the world become safer from cyber threats.

Netwrix Auditor is a security solution that helps organizations detect security threats, prove compliance, and increase IT team efficiency. The platform provides security intelligence to minimize IT risks, detect activity that threatens the security of sensitive data, and investigate incidents in time to prevent real damage. Netwrix Auditor provides a consolidated audit trail across a wide variety of IT systems, including Active Directory, Windows Server, Oracle Database, and network devices.

The new functionality in Netwrix Auditor X enables customers to reduce the time to detect and investigate incidents involving sensitive data. Security teams can quickly detect and respond to activity that threatens sensitive content, thanks to more granular security intelligence. It also allows for a personalized security experience. The customizable home screen gives users instant access to the information most relevant to them, such their current risks and favorite reports, so they can make informed decisions to strengthen their security posture.

With Netwrix Auditor X users gain control over Azure AD users and their roles. With the detailed information about Azure AD users and roles in Netwrix Auditor X, IT teams can further mitigate the risk of security incidents and prove to auditors that they are following compliance requirements and industry best practices for their cloud users. In addition, new detailed reports make it easy to spot security risks in SharePoint Online, such as documents that have been shared with external users or that can be accessed by everyone in the organization.

Organizations can also hold privileged users accountable for improper actions in SQL Server, such as reading information they are not supposed to. As a result, security teams can deter behavior that could lead to data leakage, speed security investigations, and prove to auditors that only authorized users are viewing the confidential content stored in SQL Server.

“Netwrix Auditor has evolved from an Active Directory auditing tool for operational problems into a comprehensive security intelligence solution for issues that are top of mind at the executive level,” said Steve Dickson, CEO of Netwrix. “Over 11,000 organizations around the globe rely on Netwrix Auditor, and with each release, it becomes even simpler to use while further strengthening security. This is how Netwrix is changing the industry—we make powerful data security easy.”

