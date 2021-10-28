New UBS Arena At Belmont Park Designed For Safety, Sanitization

UBS Arena at Belmont Park, home of the New York Islanders Hockey Club, is scheduled to open its doors to the public on November 20, 2021. Touted as a template for arenas moving forward, UBS Arena has been built from the ground up with safety and sanitization protocols paramount in the design and construction.

Developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon, the $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state-of-the art UBS Arena will host more than 150 entertainment and sports events annually. The facility is designed to hold up to 19,000 people for concerts and audiences around 17,000 for NHL games. In an effort to build a greener future, UBS Arena intends on being carbon neutral for operations before 2024, which will make it the first arena to do so on the eastern U.S. seaboard.

The Metro New York venue will both employ a mix of industry-leading contactless technologies paired with cleaning and disinfecting solutions that are proven and effective in large scale public spaces, to keep its spaces safe and in compliance with the most up-to- date recommended guidance leading up to UBS Arena’s opening. System flexibility will allow the venue to adapt as new understandings inform the response to indoor air quality challenges. Operational and staffing strategies will supplement the performance of the installed systems.