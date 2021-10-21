Remote Inspections Feature: Remote Virtual Inspections For Facilities

By Dave Walls

From the September/October 2021 Issue

Buildings have long been the foundation of our communities—beginning as shelter and safety for humanity—and over time evolving to meet even more of society’s needs including recreation, education, entertainment, and commerce. As the threats facing society continue to evolve, building safety and related industries are being challenged to adapt, and quickly. For example, the need for new inspection methods has been mounting for a while as the inspector workforce has shrunk and jurisdictions’ resources have come under financial pressure. And, as social distancing guidelines are once again being enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, professionals are finding it vital to adopt new technology like remote virtual inspections (RVIs).

For an industry that has historically relied upon in-person practices to ensure the structures within our communities are resilient, efficient, and safe for use, the ongoing pandemic is causing an acceleration of what has otherwise been a slow digital transformation. Furthermore, as state and local jurisdictions continue to place a greater emphasis on increasing energy efficiency and cutting greenhouse gas emissions, the building industry is seeing more scrutiny. After all, according to nonprofit Architecture 2030, buildings generate nearly 40% of annual global CO2 emissions.

In order to effectively address both current and future threats, the industry will need the trifecta of modern and innovative resources like building codes, advanced technology such as RVIs, and most importantly, the proper knowledge and guidelines to implement it.

Tool For Energy Code Compliance

The foundation has been laid with effective resources and technology. With government and building industry leaders racing towards achieving the greenhouse gas reduction goals set forth in the Paris Agreement and even more critically, to address the worst effects expected to occur as a result of a changing climate, resources like modern and effective energy codes already provide a strong basis for reaching energy efficiency building goals.

According to an analysis by the U.S. Department of Energy, the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) represents a 9.4% site energy savings improvement and an 8.7% improvement in carbon emissions for residential buildings relative to the 2018 IECC. Meanwhile, the 2021 IECC represents an approximately 40% improvement in energy efficiency for residential and commercial buildings compared to the 2006 edition.