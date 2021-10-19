Four new sound-absorbing acoustic panels and tiles

Known for offering decorative sound-absorbing products, Unika Vaev announced the launch of four new Acoustic Products from Instyle: ecoustic® Neilson Tile, ecoustic® Dual Panel and Tile, ecoustic® Timbre Panel, and ecoustic® Ceiling Flats Timbre. All panels and tiles are 100% PET and Declare CDHP Emissions Compliant.

Designed by Tzannes Architects for the Judith Neilson Institute, the ecoustic Neilson Tile Collection is a lineal acoustic modular tile that can be installed on ceilings and walls using a proprietary clip system. Users position the four-way clips using the template provided, then press the tile into place. The design can be easily extended at a later stage. With a NRC rating of 0.75 (0.90 with infill), these tiles are available in 34 felt faced colorways (e.g., Aqua, Caper, Cobalt, Field, Jet).

ecoustic Neilson tiles measure 1113/16″ W x 31½” H x 15/16″ D and are composed of up to 23% PC and PI recycled content based on low energy manufacturing, which contributes to LEED MR Credit 4 Recycled Content. The sound-absorbing tiles is low VOC, California 01350 Emissions Compliant, mindful MATERIALS compliant, and can contribute to WELL building standards. ecoustic Neilson Tile is also ASTM E84 class A, class B when Infill is included.

The ecoustic Dual collection of acoustic panels and tiles for walls offers bespoke color combinations in seven v-groove architectural line designs. Users can choose a design in panel or tile in .51″ or .39″ thickness, select a face color from 33 options of ecoustic® Felt (e.g., Green, Orange, Spray), and select a base Color from Unika Vaev’s range of solid core panels. The 0.51″ panels measure 435/16″ x 1065/16″and the 0.39″ panels measure 43 5/16″ x 94½”; all tiles measure 215/8″ x 215/8″. Unika Vaev’s design tool allows users to design their finished product, creating one of more than 700 design and color combinations, and view it in 3D format.

ecoustic Dual Panel and Tile contains Rapidly Renewable Content, is Cal 01350 Compliant, Oeko-Tex Certified, and Global Greentag certified. In addition, the base panels (Solid Core) used to produce Dual are Cradle to Cradle Bronze Level Certified.

ecoustic® Timbre Panel is offered in seven wood grain prints for improved acoustic performance and in three sound-absorbing thicknesses: the 0.35″ panel measures 481/16″ x 961/16″ the 0.47″ panel measures 481/16″ x 110¼”, and the 0.94″ panel measures 493/16″ x 108¼”. Suitable applications for this Cradle to Cradle Bronze environmental certified panel include screens, partitions, walls, and ceilings.

The ecoustic® Timbre Panel is produced using HP water-based latex digital printing ink, reducing its environmental footprint. The PVC free and odorless printing ink is U.S. Greenguard Gold-certified, Ecologo certified, and the Solid Core panel and printing ink are certified low-VOC. The ecoustic Timbre Panel is also recyclable, Ozone-free, nickel free, and contains no hazardous air pollutants.

The ecoustic Ceiling Flats Timbre tile collection can be dropped into existing drop-ceiling profiles to enhance the workspace. It has been designed for disassembly, with all components able to be fixed without the use of glues and adhesives. ecoustic Ceiling Flats Timbre is available in seven wood grain prints in three thicknesses (0.35″, 0.47″, and 0.94″), and created with HP water based digital printing technology. These tiles are also Cradle to Cradle Certified and achieve NRC ratings up to .95.

ecoustic Ceiling Flats Timbre tiles are low-VOC, Oeko-Tex Certified, recyclable, Ozone-free, and nickel-free. They contain no hazardous air pollutants, no Red List chemicals, no FR additives, and the PVC-free and odorless printing ink is U.S. Greenguard Gold and Ecologo certified.

