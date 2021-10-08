Touch-free entry phone activated with a wave over the sensor

Viking Electronics’ VoIP SIP entry phone—suitable for gates, office suites, and delivery doors—now has a touch-free option. The E-30TF-IP touch-free entry phone replaces the standard push button with a motion sensor to reduce the transmission of germs, bacteria, and viruses from shared use of a physical button. A wave over the sensor will activate a call.

“Viking’s E-30TF-IP is based on one of the most popular door entry phones in the marketplace, and providing a touch free option makes that model even more attractive,” said Greg Yocom, Engineering Manager, Viking Electronics, Inc.

When the motion sensor is activated, the built in five-number auto dialer calls through all programmed numbers until the call is answered or a lap counter expires. The touch-free motion sensor has an adjustable range from 1″ to 4″. The motion sensor LED lights blue during idle, flashes green during dialing, and lights steady green when the call is answered. In addition, a programmable 2 Amp on-board relay can perform various actions, including activating a door strike, camera, strobe light, etc.

The E-30TF-IP features automatic noise canceling (ANC) for proper operation in noisy environments; volume adjustments for microphone and speaker; and Outbound Proxy, Authentication ID, Peer to Peer, and VLAN Tagging. It is designed to flush mount using an included back box, or the unit can be surface mounted to a wall or pedestal using a VE-5X5 surface mount box, sold separately.

User can connect to the E-30TF-IP using an RJ-45 connection and CAT-5e cable. The touch-free entry phone is PoE powered and is programmed with downloadable PC software available from the Viking Electronics website. Users can install the software locally or assign the E-30TF-IP a static IP address and program it remotely from any PC. The E-30TF-IP has an extended temperature range of -40°F to 140°F, 5% to 95% humidity non-condensing. Marine grade 316 stainless steel prevents corrosion on stainless steel models.

For outdoor applications, the E-30TF-IP-EWP touch-free entry phone is equipped with Enhanced Weather Protection (EWP). It is suitable for outdoor installations where the unit is exposed to precipitation or condensation. EWP products are designed to meet IP66 standards and may feature foam rubber gaskets, sealed connections, gel-filled butt connectors, as well as potted circuit boards with internally sealed, field-adjustable trim pots and DIP switches for on-site programming.

