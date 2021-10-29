ISSA Show Innovation Awards open for voting through November 12

The ISSA Show Innovation Awards, an annual program honoring trailblazing companies in the commercial, institutional, and residential cleaning community, is open for voting through November 12, 2021. The program includes four Industry Choice Awards, five Innovation of the Year Award Honorees, and one overall Innovation of the Year Award winner. Winners will be announced during ISSA Show North America, November 15 – 18, 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Innovation is what drives the industry forward, and ultimately what helps protect public health and safety by creating cleaner environments,” said ISSA Board President Steve Lewis. “The Innovation Award program honors companies that are addressing today’s challenges through the development of new products and services.”

Distributors, wholesalers, manufacturer representatives, building service contractors, residential cleaners, and in-house service providers can vote for the product they feel has had the most significant impact in the professional cleaning industry. In addition to collecting online votes, a judging panel of industry experts also considers criteria such as sustainability, originality, practicality, and more.

The four winners of the Distributor Choice Award, Residential Cleaning Choice Award, Manufacturer Representative Choice Award, and the Facility Service Provider Choice Award will be announced on Tuesday, November 16 during the Opening Spotlight Speaker. Meanwhile, the five Honoree Awards and the Innovation of the Year Award will be named during the Innovation Award Ceremony on Thursday, November 18 at 1 p.m. in the Innovation Showcase, Booth #266.

“Each year, we witness the introduction of new technologies and solutions that make the process of cleaning more successful, efficient, sustainable, and cost effective,” said ISSA Director of Strategic Partnership & Trade Show Sales Iris Weinstein. “We thank this year’s participating manufacturers for their continued dedication to the industry and look forward to seeing which Innovation Products resonate the most.”

The following companies and products are part of the 2021 Innovation Awards Program:

Aspire Software; Janitorial Business Management Software – Aspire is a comprehensive, cloud-based business management platform designed to help janitorial contractors centralize all their company’s data and operations in a single solution.

– Aspire is a comprehensive, cloud-based business management platform designed to help janitorial contractors centralize all their company’s data and operations in a single solution. Aunt Flow; Model R Recessed, Free-Vend Menstrual Product Dispenser – The Model R Recessed, Free-Vend Menstrual Product Dispenser helps facilities leaders meet demand to provide free period products in restrooms.

– The Model R Recessed, Free-Vend Menstrual Product Dispenser helps facilities leaders meet demand to provide free period products in restrooms. Cascades PRO; Tandem® Dispensers – The Cascades PRO Tandem family is a complete collection of no-touch dispensers designed to enhance the hygiene and aesthetics of bathrooms and improve efficiency for custodial staff.

– The Cascades PRO Tandem family is a complete collection of no-touch dispensers designed to enhance the hygiene and aesthetics of bathrooms and improve efficiency for custodial staff. Clorox®; Turbo Pro™ Disinfectant Cleaner for Sprayer Devices – Clorox Turbo Pro Disinfectant Cleaner for Sprayer Devices is an EPA-registered electrostatic chemistry used to disinfect and sanitize hard and soft surfaces. It is effective in helping prevent the spread of pathogens on surfaces, compatible with sprayer devices and safe for the operators.

– Clorox Turbo Pro Disinfectant Cleaner for Sprayer Devices is an EPA-registered electrostatic chemistry used to disinfect and sanitize hard and soft surfaces. It is effective in helping prevent the spread of pathogens on surfaces, compatible with sprayer devices and safe for the operators. Clorox® Professional Products Co.; Total 360® Electrostatic Sprayer – The Clorox Total 360 System pairs an electrostatic sprayer with a portfolio of Clorox disinfectants and sanitizers to ensure all surfaces—even those hard-to-reach, difficult-to-clean areas—are properly treated. The surface coverage helps keep facilities healthier, while also saving time and money.

– The Clorox Total 360 System pairs an electrostatic sprayer with a portfolio of Clorox disinfectants and sanitizers to ensure all surfaces—even those hard-to-reach, difficult-to-clean areas—are properly treated. The surface coverage helps keep facilities healthier, while also saving time and money. Core America; Simple Check™ – Simple Check is an app that utilizes QR codes and cleaning industry checklists to log disinfecting task completion, monitor and validate cleaning efforts, and simplify reporting and log keeping.

– Simple Check is an app that utilizes QR codes and cleaning industry checklists to log disinfecting task completion, monitor and validate cleaning efforts, and simplify reporting and log keeping. Dial Professional, Henkel Consumer Goods Inc.; Clean + Gentle™ Antibacterial Hand Soap Refills – Dial Complete® Clean + Gentle Antibacterial Foaming Hand Wash gently cleanses, hydrates, and cares for skin as it cleans.

– Dial Complete® Clean + Gentle Antibacterial Foaming Hand Wash gently cleanses, hydrates, and cares for skin as it cleans. Diversey; MoonBeam™3 – MoonBeam3, an ultraviolet-C (UVC) disinfection technology with three pivoting UVC heads, has a rugged design and is extremely portable. This technology provides the ability to apply UVC energy to both horizontal and vertical surfaces for on-demand disinfection in as little as three minutes.

– MoonBeam3, an ultraviolet-C (UVC) disinfection technology with three pivoting UVC heads, has a rugged design and is extremely portable. This technology provides the ability to apply UVC energy to both horizontal and vertical surfaces for on-demand disinfection in as little as three minutes. Ecolab Inc.; Cleaning Verification Program – Ecolab’s Cleaning Verification Program helps provide clearer visibility into the compliance and consistency of your cleaning procedures so you can advance cleaner and safer standards across your locations to assure building occupants, protect your reputation, and grow your business.

– Ecolab’s Cleaning Verification Program helps provide clearer visibility into the compliance and consistency of your cleaning procedures so you can advance cleaner and safer standards across your locations to assure building occupants, protect your reputation, and grow your business. Ecolab Inc.; Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant – Ecolab’s Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant is an EPA-registered cleaner and disinfectant with a comprehensive claim set that can disinfect surfaces in as fast as three minutes.

– Ecolab’s Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant is an EPA-registered cleaner and disinfectant with a comprehensive claim set that can disinfect surfaces in as fast as three minutes. Enozo; EnozoWASH™ – The EnozoWASH spray wand delivers up to 12,000 gallons of on-demand aqueous ozone sanitizing, cleaning, and deodorizing capability, replacing the need for a myriad of toxic chemicals and electrostatic appliances.

– The EnozoWASH spray wand delivers up to 12,000 gallons of on-demand aqueous ozone sanitizing, cleaning, and deodorizing capability, replacing the need for a myriad of toxic chemicals and electrostatic appliances. Force of Nature; Force of Nature PRO – Force of Nature PRO is an all-in-one cleaner, deodorizer, and disinfectant with no harmful chemicals. It is an EPA-registered sanitizer and disinfectant that kills 99.9% of germs.

– Force of Nature PRO is an all-in-one cleaner, deodorizer, and disinfectant with no harmful chemicals. It is an EPA-registered sanitizer and disinfectant that kills 99.9% of germs. Kimberly-Clark Professional; Scott® 24 Hour Sanitizing Wipes – Scott 24 Hour Sanitizing Wipes are the first wipes on the market to maintain surface sanitization for a full 24 hours, killing 99.9% of bacteria. Scott Wipes clean, sanitize, and disinfect, all while not requiring any rinsing.

– Scott 24 Hour Sanitizing Wipes are the first wipes on the market to maintain surface sanitization for a full 24 hours, killing 99.9% of bacteria. Scott Wipes clean, sanitize, and disinfect, all while not requiring any rinsing. Malish Corp.; Flex Scrub™ – Flex Scrub, a bristled floor pad, blends the familiarity and easy installation of a traditional pad with the robust cleaning power of a brush for a deeper level of cleaning.

– Flex Scrub, a bristled floor pad, blends the familiarity and easy installation of a traditional pad with the robust cleaning power of a brush for a deeper level of cleaning. Monarch Brands; SmartPads – SmartPads is an innovative dispensing box that dispenses one pad while priming the next pad for use. SmartPads 100% polyester microfiber woven construction picks up more dirt and is more durable than non-woven disposable pads.

– SmartPads is an innovative dispensing box that dispenses one pad while priming the next pad for use. SmartPads 100% polyester microfiber woven construction picks up more dirt and is more durable than non-woven disposable pads. PurePlunge; Plunger Guards – Plunger Guards are specially engineered disposable plastic plunger covers to keep your toilet plunger clean, preventing contamination and cross contamination by shielding your plunger from germs, and trapping and containing them for simple disposal.

– Plunger Guards are specially engineered disposable plastic plunger covers to keep your toilet plunger clean, preventing contamination and cross contamination by shielding your plunger from germs, and trapping and containing them for simple disposal. R-Zero Systems; Arc – Arc is an IoT-enabled, whole-room UV-C disinfection device. Arc’s hospital-grade power destroys over 99.99% of surface and airborne pathogens in a 1,000-square-foot room in just seven minutes, with no chemicals or added labor.

– Arc is an IoT-enabled, whole-room UV-C disinfection device. Arc’s hospital-grade power destroys over 99.99% of surface and airborne pathogens in a 1,000-square-foot room in just seven minutes, with no chemicals or added labor. SC Johnson Professional; faciliscan™ – faciliscan is a mobile facility auditing application created to ease the facility cleaning and estimating process by simplifying quality assurance audits, managing performance, and helping build workload estimates.

– faciliscan is a mobile facility auditing application created to ease the facility cleaning and estimating process by simplifying quality assurance audits, managing performance, and helping build workload estimates. SC Johnson Professional; EZ CARE Floor Care System – EZ CARE is a simple way to maintain flooring. The patent-pending system delivers an efficient floor care system, saving time and labor costs.

– EZ CARE is a simple way to maintain flooring. The patent-pending system delivers an efficient floor care system, saving time and labor costs. Spartan Chemical Co. Inc.; Profect HP – Profect HP provides rapid disinfection on a variety of hard, non-porous surfaces. Featuring patented, high-speed hydrogen peroxide, Profect HP kills the most common pathogens in 60 seconds.

– Profect HP provides rapid disinfection on a variety of hard, non-porous surfaces. Featuring patented, high-speed hydrogen peroxide, Profect HP kills the most common pathogens in 60 seconds. The Pyure Company; Pyure Flex™ – The Pyure Flex is the latest air purification advancement leveraging UV technology and oxide generation. The Flex offers a combination portable and wall-mountable unit.

– The Pyure Flex is the latest air purification advancement leveraging UV technology and oxide generation. The Flex offers a combination portable and wall-mountable unit. TMA Chemnet; Mold Magix – Mold Magix is a bleach-free, non-corrosive formula that removes mold and mildew with no fumes or scrubbing. It is ready to use on wood, plastic, metal, fabric, shingles, concrete, aluminum, and fiberglass.

– Mold Magix is a bleach-free, non-corrosive formula that removes mold and mildew with no fumes or scrubbing. It is ready to use on wood, plastic, metal, fabric, shingles, concrete, aluminum, and fiberglass. Tork®, an Essity brand; Interactive Training for Healthcare – Tork has developed two free interactive training tools to address critical hygiene needs of infection control, healthcare, and environmental services professionals.

– Tork has developed two free interactive training tools to address critical hygiene needs of infection control, healthcare, and environmental services professionals. Victory Innovations®; VP300ES Professional Cordless Electrostatic Backpack Sprayer – The Victory Innovations Professional Cordless Electrostatic Backpack Sprayer is designed to allow the professional to cover up to 23,000 square feet on a single tank, saving time and effort.

For more information, visit issashow.com/innovation.

Click here for more facility management news related to cleaning.