BHMA Updates, Publishes New ANSI/BHMA Standards

The Builders Hardware Manufacturers Association (BHMA®) has published a new standard for hardware for architectural glass openings, along with five revisions to the widely known ANSI/BHMA A156 series of standards. These standards describe and establish the features and criteria for specific types of hardware products, all of which have been approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

A156.44: Standard for Hardware for Architectural Glass Openings establishes performance requirements for exit device hardware used on swinging architectural glass doors. It is the 43rd ANSI/BHMA standard that has been established to date.

“Architectural glass is being employed with higher frequency because it is an environmentally friendly building material and it allows for better use of natural light and other advantages,” said BHMA Standards Director Michael Tierney. “The development of this standard is an opportunity for BHMA to provide further value to the construction industry.”

When employed as a decorative element in doors and walls, glass is desirable for its design versatility and durability. These points align with BHMA’s mission towards sustainability and product stewardship.

Also this month, BHMA® published five revisions to ANSI/BHMA A156.

“BHMA reviews each ANSI/BHMA standard at least once every five years to ensure that our standards continue to meet the ever-changing needs of both the public and our industry,” commented Tierney. “This work is essential for maintaining alignment with modern quality requirements in our industry.”

The revisions are listed below:

Changes to ANSI/BHMA A156.1: Butts and Hinges

Added concealed hinge requirements, along with accompanying type numbers and drawings

Added zinc to the type numbers and gave it the numeral 9

Reorganized Tables 3.8 and 4.6

Removed finish requirements (now consolidated in A156.18)

Changes to ANSI/BHMA A156.6: Architectural Door Trim

Added new product types environmental test criteria to scope

Removed finish requirements (now consolidated in A156.18)

Reorganized definitions into common types/ families and added new definitions

Modified 3.2 to add tolerance for temperature.

Modified stainless requirement in 3.4

Modified material requirements from minimum material thickness to nominal thickness, added throughout.

Added language to 4.3.3 to allow larger diameter and longer length screws

Modified polishing language in 4.3.4, 5.3.3 and 6.3.4 and relocated in the appendix A-2

Added new language to 4.3.4 for fasteners for latch protection plates and vertical rod covers

Bevel Edge language in 4.3.5 relocated to appendix A-2

Added new section to 4.4 for performance tests for adhesive mounted door protection plates

Added new types and illustrations to Figure 1 (door protection plates)

Added new types to Figure 2 (door and wall edging)

Added additional symbol and options to 6.3.7 and 7.3.10

Updated 7.5 with new test and added criteria for push/pulls

Added new type to Figure 4 (door pulls)

Updated Figure 6 and added a new Figure 7

Changes to ANSI/BHMA A156.20: Strap & Tee Hinges

Removed finish requirements from section 7 (now consolidated in A156.18)

Added new language to 1.2 to reference finish requirements in A156.18

Added language to 4.1 and 5.2 to clarify measurement equipment and measurement method

Cleaned up and added new Figure 1 illustration

Changes to ANSI/BHMA A156.22: Door Gasketing and Edge Seal Systems

Removed acoustic properties from scope

Updated verbiage in 3.3: to change “listed” to “certified”

Moved Tolerances and Measuring Criteria from 4.7 to 4.1 to align with other standards layouts

Updated illustration in 4.6

Added verbiage to 4.7 to clarify set up of adhesion test fixture and updated illustration.

Added language to 5.2 and 7.1.3 to clarify 20 minute anodize

Modified acoustic performance in 5.5 and moved to appendix A-5

Combined 10.9 with language in 10.2 to align information on retainer material

Combined 10.10 with language in 10.3 to clarify when to use the “Y” designation

Updated numbering system examples in 10.7 and 10.8 and added titles

Updated verbiage in appendix a-6

Retitled appendix charts 1 and 2 to clarify intent that they are reference guides

Changes to ANSI/BHMA A156.26: Continuous Hinges

Removed finish requirements from 3.3 and 6.10 (now consolidated in A156.18)

Added reference to finish standard A156.18 to 1.2

Added “also called full mortise” to definition 2.1.3

Reorganized tables in section 7

Removed A115 reference from appendix

Updated Figure 1 with new illustration

Revisions to all standards include edits, renumbering, and updates to references.

BHMA is an industry leader in building safety and security, and the only organization accredited by ANSI to develop and maintain performance standards for locks, closers, exit devices, and other builder’s hardware. In addition, BHMA sponsors third-party certification of hardware products, which is a requirement for a product to bear the “BHMA Certified” mark — ensuring that the product meets the ANSI/BHMA standard.

Each ANSI/BHMA standard can be purchased on the BHMA website, and summaries of each standard can be accessed on the Hardware Highlights page. For more information on ANSI/BHMA standards, please contact Larry McClean.