Autonomous floor scrubber now provides 3D surface disinfection

Robotics company, Avidbots, announced the launch of its Disinfection Add-On, expanding the functionality of the company’s fully autonomous floor-scrubbing robot, Neo. With the Disinfection Add-On, customers can now autonomously disinfect high-touch, 3D surfaces with Neo 2, in addition to floor care, delivering an even more efficient, consistent, and measurable clean.

“The days of having single-purpose robots for specific tasks are behind us. A robot must be multifunctional to meet the ever-evolving needs of customers,” said Pablo Molina, CTO, VP of Product, Chairman, and Co-founder, Avidbots. “With the Disinfection Add-On, our customers can disinfect surfaces for a few hundred dollars per month—this is more than 10x savings when compared to having a separate robot or human completing the same task. The Disinfection Add-On truly multiplies the value of the Neo platform. As facilities across the globe reopen and welcome back their employees, customers, and visitors, Neo provides disinfection at a low cost to help our customers keep up with the new normal, creating a safe and healthy environment.”

Spraying touch surfaces with a disinfectant is widely used, but not all operators are cleaning properly or consistently. Facility managers are working hard to meet increased cleaning protocols and show proof that facilities are safe, but it can be a significant time commitment to disinfect high-touch surfaces like seating, work surfaces, garbage cans, doors, and kiosks, to name a few. The Disinfection Add-On reallocates labor to value-add activities and, most importantly, creates a healthier and safer environment for customers.

The CDC recommends the daily cleaning of high-touch surfaces to sufficiently remove the virus that causes COVID-19, including the Delta variant, and help maintain a healthy facility. More frequent cleaning of surfaces is encouraged if the space is a high traffic area.

With the new functionality, facilities can more efficiently follow these recommendations, leveraging the latest electrostatic spraying technology and ensuring uniform 3D coverage of surfaces. This includes hidden and indirectly sprayed ones, for the most complete coverage. Additionally, the sprayer uses less chemical solution compared to traditional methods. This approach ensures disinfection chemicals do not dry out in the air before reaching the target, effectively covering and ensuring proper dwell time on high-touch surfaces.

“At Avidbots, we’re creating the future today, enabling our customers to focus on what they do best today, tomorrow, and for years to come,” says Faizan Sheikh, CEO and Co-founder of Avidbots. “We’re proud to release the Disinfection Add-On, expanding our offerings, setting a more robust standard for cleaning, and leveraging the significant value of robotics.”

Like Neo, the Disinfection Add-On is powered by the Avidbots AI Platform, and takes the guesswork out of disinfection while delivering full autonomy. Neo truly understands its operating environment, avoiding anyone or anything, and takes actions to maximize cleaning and disinfection productivity while minimizing human intervention. At the same time, the Avidbots Command Center provides detailed reporting and performance measurement for monitoring, managing, and tracking Neo remotely and in real-time.

Click here for more facility management news related to robotics.