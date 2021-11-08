eBook: Why Mobile Access Is The Essential Property Upgrade

Property managers cannot overlook the fact that mobile technology has permeated all aspects of modern life – ignore this fact at your own peril. Tenants already use smartphone mobile apps for dining, banking, ridesharing, workouts, travel, movie tickets, peer payments, grocery orders, home security, you name it. Why would they not demand mobile access to their offices or residences?

Competition for commercial tenants and multifamily renters is fierce and they crave a sophisticated appearance to impress their employees, clients, and friends. If you want your property to make a modern first impression, you should probably consider the daily first interaction a user has when they walk in the door, right? A smartphone-based, hands-free access credential that allows them to glide effortlessly through the building is pretty slick and really easy for you to track as a property manager. So why hesitate?

Because it’s less secure? Wrong. Because it’s difficult to manage and implement? Untrue. Because nobody really cares about access credentials? Read on, my friend.

ACCESS CONTROL CHALLENGES

Property managers have many responsibilities, but perhaps the most exhausting is keeping track of access credentials issued across multi-tenant buildings. “Herding Cats” comes to mind, especially when tenants lose key cards or fobs, forget them, share them or never return them. Hunting for missing credentials and the people assigned to them is time-consuming, as is purging old card profiles and updating new ones to keep the system current, ensuring credentials are only in the hands of the right people.

You think mobile credentials are insecure? They are a lot less likely to get lost or fall into the wrong hands than a key fob. And think about it – if you can confidently bank, trade stocks, make purchases, and Venmo your babysitter on your smartphone, where your own wealth is on the line with every transaction, what’s so scary about mobile access control?

SMART TECHNOLOGY IS MAKING ALL THINGS MOBILE

Advances in technology have led us to a world of cloud computing where Internet-based platforms share processing resources and data over networks directly to devices on demand.

Technologies such as Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), a wireless standard for exchanging data over short distances from fixed and mobile devices; and Near Field Communication (NFC), a set of communication protocols that enable two electronic devices (like smartphones) to establish communication, are just two innovations that have spawned new access control capabilities.

Mobile access is very user-friendly and, if implemented correctly, can be a much more secure option with plenty of features to leverage.

There is substantial time and money to be saved when you take advantage of the streamlined operational convenience that managing occupant access via mobile credentials enables.

Property managers, take action now and improve the life of your tenants and yourself by investing in a cloud-based, mobile access control system.

To learn more, fill out the form below and download your copy of Mobile Access Control: The Essential Property Upgrade.

eBook: Why Mobile Access Is the Essential Property Upgrade Name * First Last

Email *

Company *

Job Title *

State or Territory *

Captcha Δ