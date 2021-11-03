Air purifiers neutralize airborne viral load of SARS-CoV-2

A provider of commercial air purification, Fellowes announced that AeraMax Pro AM3 and AM4 air purifiers have demonstrated neutralization of the airborne viral load of SARS-CoV-2 entirely, and were able to remove 99.9999% of the aerosolized SARS-CoV-2 through a single pass of the purifier in testing by the University of Genoa in Genoa, Italy. This latest study is in addition to results released in early 2021 that showed a 99.99% airborne reduction of a coronavirus surrogate and previous testing with the H1N1 flu virus.

Fellowes continues to voluntarily put their air purifiers to the test against health-threatening airborne-transmitted contaminants as reassurance that their air purifiers are indeed effective at cleaning the air. The CDC, ASHRAE, and “healthy building” scientific advocates have continued to recommend portable air cleaners using HEPA filtration for protection against SARS-Cov-2. Fellowes AeraMax Pro purifiers have a four-stage True HEPA filtration system.

“Quality and innovation are at the core of our business and product offerings. We believe in independent, third-party review as confirmation that our air purifiers are indeed effective in removing contaminants from indoor air,” shared John Fellowes, fourth-generation CEO of Fellowes Brands, a family-owned company providing workplace solutions for over 100 years.

This latest study was conducted under Dr. Alberto Izzotti at the University of Genoa, School of Medicine, Department of Experimental Medicine. According to Dr. Izzotti, “The AeraMax Pro AM3 and 4 air purifiers were evaluated in extreme laboratory operating conditions, certainly much more critical and difficult than the real environmental situation. This situation was purposely designed since it is necessary to test the effectiveness of similar sanitizing devices in critical conditions to guarantee their effective performance. Despite the extreme conditions used, the Fellowes air purification technology was able to neutralize the airborne viral load.”

In addition, Fellowes AeraMax air purifiers demonstrated effective in reducing the aerosolized airborne concentration of Human Coronavirus 229E in a test chamber, reaching 99.99% airborne reduction within one hour of operation by the testing lab, Shanghai WEIPU Chemical Technology Service Company. AeraMax Pro air purifiers have also proven to remove 99.9% of the H1N1 virus within 35 minutes of operation, as certified by Airmid Health Group Limited in Dublin, Ireland. Details around all scientific studies can be found on fellowes.com.

For over a decade, Fellowes AeraMax air purifiers have been a choice for localized air purification. Fellowes combines True HEPA filtration with EnviroSmart™ and PureView™ Technologies. EnviroSmart utilizes multiple sensors to continuously monitor contaminants, room occupancy, and automatically adjust to provide maximum protection. PureView makes the invisible, visible with real-time screen updates on air quality and machine performance. This immediate feedback instills peace of mind for room occupants.

