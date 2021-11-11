Power and cable management solutions support workplace flexibility

Last month, FSR returned to InfoComm with a line-up that highlighted its robust and flexible power and cable management systems. On display were the new Modular Linx System with a celling box version that comes pre-wired, the latest Smart-Way Raceway platform to be shown with various upgrades, feature-rich Floor and Wall Boxes, and the debut of a 4×1 switcher. All the highlights were shown alongside FSR’s infrastructure, collaboration, and charging solutions, as well as its switcher and scaler families.

“It’s our 40th anniversary, and while we’ve been celebrating all year with everyone long-distance, there is no substitute for being with all the wonderful people in this industry at a trade event. We’ve an innovative line-up…lots of which was prompted by our changing work environment, and we’re confident we’ve something for everyone this year,” said Jan Sandri, FSR president.

The Modular Linx System (MLS) links it all together. The expandable power platform provides adaptable technology for a flexible workplace, giving team members easy access to power and data for increased employee productivity. The MLS is reconfigurable below the work surface for smaller spaces or expandable as more workstations are added. Interconnecting cables range from 2′ to 8′ lengths with connecting cables able to be strung together for longer lengths or to create a separation point. The MLS distribution box stays out of sight, keeping the work surface clear but still keeping it power enabled. Flexibility begins as soon as the system powers-on, with options originating from the floor via a Smart-Way Furniture Feed Device Box or poke-through, from a pluggable single gang wall plate, or directly hard-wired.

The MLS makes connectivity easy for multiple applications, including classrooms; libraries; training and multi-purpose sites; ballrooms; conference, data, processing, and call centers; or any scenario that would benefit from daisy-chained power distribution.

CB-MLS are ceiling boxes pre-wired with an MLS starter cable for streamlined installation and power connectivity. With CB-MLS, the electrical contractor can install and power the MLS starter cable at any time during the initial construction phase, eliminating the need for multiple return visits to connect AC to the ceiling box after the unit has been hung. The unit can be mounted, and the AV equipment can be installed and tested during the initial installation, saving time and costs. The CB-MLS series includes FSR’s CB-12, CB-22, and CB-224 ceiling enclosures.

The Smart-Way Raceway cable management system is a cost-effective way to get power, data, and AV across the room to where it’s needed, making it an intelligent choice for offices, conference rooms, collaborative work environments, or anywhere wire management is desired. A single solution that serves a dual purpose, Smart-Way comes complete with two pairs of edging that allow installation in, or on any carpet, wood, tile, or laminate flooring between .21″ and .38″ high—without the need to purchase additional parts. The Smart-Way raceway can also provide power from the floor to the Modular Linx System using an accessory bracket.

The Smart-Way floor raceway system provides in-feed options to transition power and low voltage cables from the wall, ceiling, or below the floor. A female connector bracket installed in the furniture feed device box of the Smart-Way gives it the ability to provide power to the Modular Linx System. Wall in-feeds for new or existing stud construction, or for surface mounted raceways and conduits are also available. Other in-feed options include poke-through and power pole fittings.

The Smart-Way provides the capability to turn 45° or 90° corners with cables to meet the layout of any room configuration. The kits transition the cables seamlessly around a corner without compromising the minimal bend radius. The two-part tee allows cables to run in both directions to reach the required destination without any complications. Both outer power channels are used to deliver AC to each leg of the raceway, independently. New installation accessories have been added to the Smart-Way line making this system the ultimate complete wire management solution. Both corners are available in aluminum and slate gray.

The FL-400 Floor Box is a 5″ deep box that can be installed in wood, concrete, or raised access flooring, challenging the concept that only specific floor boxes can be used for specific floor types. The FL-400’s design allows for a fully divided four-gang or semi-divided/undivided five-gang internal configuration. Using this system, both high and low voltage configurations, along with compartment isolation, can be implemented “on the fly”, making just about any cabling/connector scenario possible.

The FL-400 floor box features FSR’s “Tool-less” u-access hinged cover allowing for smooth entry. The hinge provides an added ease of functionality, while the u-access handle makes access to connections easy—no more tooling around with hard to open floor box covers.

“FSR knows a thing or two about flooring,” said Sandri. “Our very first products were metal integration solutions and we’ve been the leader in floor boxes for most of our 40-year history. We’ve proudly always built boxes that leave a lasting impression within an infrastructure.”

FSR’s PWB-CMU8 is a dedicated flat panel project box engineered for installation in 8″ block walls for education and commercial facilities. The all-metal CMU8 is designed to replace the front of one block to create an attractive surface with no visible jagged block edges once painted. It features 1.5″ knockouts for conduit centered on the opening in the most common two-hole CMU blocks, and a construction cover.

Inside the box are two two-gang compartments facing the middle. These compartments are convertible to a single gang with the provided block-off plates; they are also removable for installing active brick receivers and accommodate standard electrical plates. The gang compartments are oversized to allow for extra service loops and cable storage, and with a depth of 3.25″ to allow for the largest of the active electronic wall plates.

The split metal finish cover is painted white and is suitable for over painting as the rest of the room is sprayed. The cover features beveled edge and cable lash bar to support the exiting cables so the connectors do not dislodge from the wall plates or wear due to movement.

The PWB-CMU8 is Patent pending.

The DV-T6SS4K-41A is a multi-format presentation scaling switcher with four HDMI® inputs and one output. It allows any HDMI source to be shown on the main output display with a 4K scaled output. This switcher provides a seamless, automated collaboration system. Just plug in the source and the DV-T6SS4K-41A switches itself and the display on (via CEC or RS-232) and goes to that input. Plug a new source in and the switcher will automatically go to the new input. The unit can also be mounted within FSR’s CT6 table box for collaborative environments.

