IFMA Foundation Recipient Of Denver Green Jobs Funding

In celebration of National Apprenticeship Week, the IFMA Foundation is delighted to announce it has been selected as an awardee for the Denver Office of Climate Action Sustainability & Resiliency (CASR) Green Workforce Development program which will create pathways to participants’ economic success and provide a platform for individuals to improve environmental quality.

CASR awarded $2.1 million in contracts through its taxpayer-supported Climate Protection fund that will create and expand clean energy jobs. “Our vision is to create career pathways and opportunities for people from under-resourced communities,” said Grace Rink, Denver’s chief climate officer. “We are working on a just transition to a climate-resilient future for Denver by training and developing a workforce that will be first in line for increasingly high-demand jobs in clean energy.”

The six awardees include:

Community College of Denver

Denver Public Schools

Energy Efficiency Business Coalition

GRID Alternatives

International Facility Management Association (IFMA) Foundation

Mile High Youth Corps

CASR, in partnership with Denver Economic Development and Opportunity, issued funding to expand equitable access to jobs in the green economy through workforce development and employment opportunities for Denver residents. These entities will provide outreach, education, up-skilling, re-skilling, pre-apprenticeships, apprenticeships and on-the-job training. Awardees will also reduce or eliminate barriers to employment for people from under-resourced communities, people of color, and workers from industries in transition.

“The IFMA Foundation is delighted to be selected to participate in this program which will create pathways to participants’ economic success and provide a platform for individuals to improve environmental quality,” said Foundation Executive Director, Diane Levine.

“Facility managers are key to reducing the carbon footprint of the built environment, driving mitigation of the region’s building emissions,” continued Levine. “They provide essential climate action leadership by integrating energy efficiency, clean energy, and carbon reduction into the operation of buildings. The work supported by this program will have significant impact on providing jobs, which are in demand, into facility management careers, while at the same time, promoting a sustainable future for Denver.”

Click here for more FM Alert news items.