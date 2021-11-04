Predictive fleet health solution detects vehicle issues & provides resolution

Fleetio, a fleet maintenance software provider, announced a new integration with predictive maintenance analytics company Optimum Fleet Health. Mutual Fleetio and Optimum Fleet Health customers will be able to leverage Optimum Fleet Health’s artificial intelligence (AI) learning model to predict system failures or quality issues three to four weeks before they happen, reducing unforeseen downtime and disruptions to fleet operations.

Connecting Optimum Fleet Health with a Fleetio account will allow users to automate and streamline maintenance follow-up procedures by removing the need to manually enter predicted system failures or quality issues. This new integration provides simplicity by leveraging industry best practice how-to-fix instructions that will reduce technician diagnostics time by up to 85%—an actionable resolution plan that allows users to keep their assets on the road and businesses making money by reducing unplanned breakdowns and spare vehicle costs.

Fleetio provides the tools and data needed to manage vehicles and equipment from acquisition to disposal anytime, anywhere. The entire team can actively collaborate on fleet operations with unlimited users, flexible permissions, and features built around exception management. Users can handle any fleet-related task or surface critical data with intuitive web and smartphone apps designed for busy, distributed fleets. They can also automate maintenance processes from end to end through operational workflows and data integrations. Users can think of Fleetio as the brain behind fleet operations. Users can centralize all data, integrate third-party solutions (like fuel cards, GPS devices, and maintenance shops), and gain insights backed by data science to make better decisions for their organization. Users can also control costs with real-time metrics such as total cost, cost-per-mile, and asset utilization.

Optimum Fleet Health uses data transmitted from telematics service providers, and its predictive engine analyzes key performance indicators to detect unforeseen issues, diagnose the cause, predict relative time to failure, and recommend a detailed fix. Maintenance managers can proactively monitor the ongoing health of all assets in real-time. This allows organizations the ability to prioritize maintenance resources and intervene before the asset is inoperable. Each maintenance incident includes detailed instructions to resolve the issue. The system provides a comprehensive dashboard with timelines of historical maintenance, fleet readiness status, and a thorough live report detailing each vehicle. Alerts are automatically sent to authorized personnel via e-mail or text. All reports can be viewed online, by e-mail, or through web browsers. Optimum’s solution can be used independently or can be integrated into a current work order management system.

Fleetio and Optimum Fleet Health are looking forward to providing additional insights through this integration, giving mutual customers a comprehensive look at their fleet data.

“We are excited about our new partnership with Fleetio and look forward to providing a complete solution to each client,” says Klay Kachur, Chief Development Officer at Optimum Fleet Health. “Maintenance teams can now upgrade from predetermined intervals and inefficient processes like duplicating shop schedules and operating costly spare vehicles, all while increasing the sustainability of their equipment and reducing downtime. With current conditions in the market, our clients are seeing a large supply shortage of parts that are keeping their fleet out of service. With Optimum and Fleetio’s combined solution, fleets can get ahead and keep their business running.”

“When looking for new partners, Fleetio focuses on collaborative, comprehensive, and informative integrations. Optimum Fleet Health’s predictive maintenance analytics hit all those marks and more,” says Meghan Saunders, Partner Marketing Manager at Fleetio. “This new integration will be a vital asset to our customers, helping provide longevity to their assets.”

